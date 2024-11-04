Can the “Bay of Pigs” Men Force the Hand of the Next President?

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Back in 1960, the pro-imperial faction within the U.S. government looked forward nervously to the November election that would bring in a new President.

Would candidate John Kennedy defeat candidate Richard Nixon (the sitting Vice President)? Might Kennedy interfere with the Anglo-American power structure that used the CIA and the Pentagon for imperial interests rather than American interests?

The trans-Atlantic men were taking no chances. Allen Dulles at CIA and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Lyman Lemnitzer organized an operation that would force the incoming President to run a war against Cuba to overthrow the government of Fidel Castro. An invasion by covertly trained Cuban exiles was to occur just after the presidential inauguration.

Kennedy won the election and allowed the plan to go ahead. When he saw that the invasion at Cuba’s Bay of Pigs was a fiasco and a trap, he aborted it. Kennedy subsequently removed Dulles and Lemnitzer from their posts.

Today, the heirs of Dulles and Lemnitzer fear that the next President might interfere against their globalism and forever-wars. They have set in motion spiraling escalation that may light a fire the next President cannot put out. With screaming war-hype, U.S. weapons are flying toward potentially uncontrollable conflagrations -- Israel versus Iran/Lebanon/Palestine, Nato/EU vs Russia/North Korea, U.S. versus China.

Realists acknowledge that the present Anglo-American regime is more than the U.S. governmental structure. Unless they send the human race off a nuclear-war cliff, that regime will linger in power no matter who becomes President — until it is taken down. Until the President backed by the people finishes what John Kennedy started, when he began taking down the usurping apparatus in intelligence and the military.

The coming weeks of tumult are not only dangerous. We are also offered a rare chance for civilization to move forward, by restoring power over U.S. affairs to those committed to U.S national interests, and thus to the interests of humanity.

