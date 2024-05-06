Note from Anton Chaitkin:

This article was originally published in Executive Intelligence Review, October 7, 1994.

I believe it is important investigative reporting for today, because it points to the kind of people and institutions who are now torturing humanity with wars and other crimes, and who lie all the time about the past and the present.

The article calls for a thorough public inquiry into the British intelligence project to create assassins, on the model of the “Manchurian Candidate.” The story goes back to the Rockefeller sponsorship of Nazi race science before and during World War II, and continues through the CIA’s MK-Ultra experiments in mind control.

I attempted to exclude from the article material information or quotes whose origin was likely mere gossip. I may not have succeeded perfectly in this regard, but I believe that the published work is much more valuable for such an honest attempt. Merely attacking some purported evil is not meritorious in itself -- powerful bad men often promote useless attacks against themselves to mislead or discredit potential opponents.

I would not write such an article today, because by itself it is not the whole truth, no matter how true its facts may be. Historical truth requires a view of many dimensions simultaneously – but it must at least inquire into the contending ideas over the fate of humanity, which have the character of good versus evil. I would also caution readers not to fix on any nation (America, Germany, Britain, etc.) or institution (freemasonry, etc.) as the source of evil; that is a grave misunderstanding of what I have presented.

But I feel that the information gleaned in this research is of particular value in equipping activists to understand the British imperial background for the aberrant “Western” behavior of our time.

British Psychiatry: from Eugenics to Assassination - Part 2

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

Part 1 was published on April 29, 2024

1950s: MK-Ultra

The outrages perpetrated by Ewen Cameron became the most notorious aspect of the postwar Anglo-American mind-control program. Cameron had trained at the Royal Mental Hospital in Glasgow, under eugenicist Sir David Henderson, and founded the Canadian branch of his friend John R. Rees’s World Federation for Mental Health. In the various member countries and subdivisions, these channels of British intelligence operations are known as the national, provincial, or state Mental Health Associations. Cameron was also elected president of the Canadian, American, and world psychiatric associations. He became famous after the CIA was sued by some survivors of his work—because the CIA had financed the tortures.

Cameron would drug his victims to sleep for weeks on end, waking them daily only to administer violent electric shocks to the brain. He used the British Page-Russell electroconvulsive method, an initial one-second shock, then five to nine additional shocks, administered while the patient was in seizure. But he increased the normal voltage and the number of sequences from one to two or three times per day. Patients lost all or part of their memories, and some lost the ability to control their bodily functions and to speak. At least one patient was reduced almost to a vegetable; then Cameron had the coginitve centers of her brain surgically cut apart, while keeping her alive. Some subjects were deposited permanently in institutions for the hopelessly insane.

For the CIA, Cameron tested the South American poison called curare, which kills a victim while simulating natural heart failure. But Cameron claims to have used it only in non-lethal doses to further immobilize his subjects while they were kept in sensory deprivation tortures for as long as 65 days. Then they would be given lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for “programmable” hallucinations.

When the subject was sufficiently devastated, Cameron and his assistant, a veteran of the British Royal Signals Corps, would begin “Psychic Driving’’: Through a loudspeaker hidden under the pillow, or through unremovable earphones, they would play a tape over and over again to burn certain phrases into what was left of the victim’s memory.

The CIA was found to have financed these horrors, as well as ghastly experiments in other locations, using a front called the Society for the Study of Human Ecology. (The society gave a grant for a study of the effects of circumcision on young Turkish boys, the grantees to be in Istanbul, studying five to seven year olds and their problems with their genitals. It is claimed that this was intended to give a cover to the CIA front as a real academic organization.)

The Question of Sponsorship

But the authorship of this enterprise cannot reasonably be assigned to the CIA, per se. Even before we review other agencies’ direct involvement, we must understand that the CIA chief during MK-Ultra, Allen Dulles, was thoroughly attached to British Empire geopolitical aims.

Introduced to British spies by his uncle Robert Lansing, Woodrow Wilson’s secretary of state, Dulles had had a strong personal identification since childhood with the British Secret Intelligence Service. The Dulles family’s upper class-status in America began when ancestor William Dulles arrived in South Carolina from India. With a fortune made in India by providing financial and security services for the British East India Company army, he bought a slave plantation which the family held through the American Civil War. The family’s mental life was always that of the British Empire and its American colonial subordinates.

Allen Dulles’s main corporate activity was as a director of the J. Henry Schroder banking company in London, a prime instrument in Montagu Norman’s nazification of Germany. As partners in the Sullivan and Cromwell firm, Allen Dulles and his brother John Foster Dulles represented the Rockefeller-Harriman-Warburg combination, I.G. Farben, and virtully every other Nazi corporate organization that danced on London’s marionette strings.

It was disclosed that for MK-Ultra, particularly for the experimental use and distribution of LSD, the CIA operated through another front, the Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation. But the geometry of the “front” really worked the other way around. The Macy Foundation represented the British psychological warfare executive, as extended into U.S. and related institutions. In the midst of launching MK-Ultra, during 1954-55, the Macy Foundation’s medical director Frank Fremont-Smith was president of British General Rees’s World Federation of Mental Health. Under Rees as the director, the two together

“made a journey to a number of countries in Asia and Africa to establish contacts and seek ways in which the organziation may extend its activities in those regions.”

Through official military and intelligence conferences over which it presided, and through various informal and secret operations, the Macy Foundation directed the spread of LSD by U.S. agencies during the 1950s.

The Macy Foundation’s chief LSD executive, Harold Abramson, was a psychiatric researcher at Columbia University and at the eugenics center in Cold Spring Harbor, Long Island, New York. It was Abramson who first “turned on” Frank Fremont-Smith. Abramson also gave LSD for the first time to British anthropologist Gregory Bateson, sometime husband of Margaret Mead. Then in 1959, Bateson gave LSD to Beat poet Alan Ginsburg at Stanford University, under controlled experimental conditions. Following this, Dr. Leo Hollister at Stanford gave LSD to mental patient turned author Ken Kesey and others, and thus it was said to have spread “out of the CIA’s realm.”

Masonic “Charity”

Other parts of the U.S. government participated in the project exposed as MK-Ultra.

The Army Chemical Center paid for LSD and related drug brainwashing experiments by Dr. Paul Hoch. Along with Nazi eugenics leader Franz Kallmann, Hoch co-directed the research at Columbia University’s New York State Psychiatric Institute. Dr. Hoch was a member of the American Eugenics Society, in Kallmann’s eugenics cell at the institute. Hoch was simultaneously appointed State Mental Hygiene Commissioner by New York Gov. Averell Harriman, and was reappointed by the next governor, Nelson Rockefeller.

Dr. Hoch’s forced injections of a mescaline derivative brought about the 1953 death of New York tennis player Harold Blauer. Hoch’s colleague Dr. James Cattell later told investigators, “We didn’t know whether it was dog piss or what it was we were giving him.” When Hoch died, British brain butcher Ewen Cameron directed his funeral.

Dr. Hoch, a Scottish Rite masonic strategist, worked with Dr. Kallman under the direction of Scottish Rite Freemasonry’s Field Representative of Research on Dementia Praecox, Dr. Nolan D.C. Lewis, the superintendent of the New York State Psychiatric Institute.

As the Ku Klux Klan has been the defining project for the Scottish Rite’s Southern Jurisdiction, the Rite’s Northern Jurisdiction left its official mark on the world through MK-Ultra—its most important “charity.” Much of the psychiatric dirty work, though, has been done inside the Rite’s KKK-spawning Southern Jurisdiction, which includes all southern states and everything west of the Mississippi River.

Robert Hanna Felix, 33rd degree mason, was a director of the Scottish Rite’s psychiatric research. He ran a spectacularly lawless brainwashing establishment. The exposure of the MK-Ultra scandal revealed that the CIA had funded one Dr. Harris Isbell to carry out barbarous experiments using slave subjects, nearly all of them black drug addicts, at the Addiction Research Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Isbell was the director of the center from the 1940s until 1963. His boss was masonic master psychiatrist Felix, who founded the National Institute of Mental Health and was NIMH director from 1949 to 1964. The Lexington facility had been Dr. Felix’s personal project since he had been its clinical director in the 1930s, and he put it under the jurisdiction of the NIMH.

The Felix-Isbell slave experiments involved LSD and a wide variety of other hallucinogens and exotic poisons. In one case, seven prisoners were kept hallucinating on LSD for 77 consecutive days.

The torture at Lexington followed the pattern developed by Cameron in Montreal: Drug-induced sleep was interrupted by electroconvulsive shock. Cooperative subjects were rewarded with shots of heroin or any other drug of their choice. And for mental health, the masonic administration encouraged the prisoners to participate in synthetic religious and political cults.

Felix’s program was not simply to make humans into controllable beasts, but to decentralize the zombie-manufacturing. A 1993 report to the Scottish Rite Supreme Council by its current psychiatric research director, Steven Matthysse, explains:

“Thirty years ago, a massive program began, which has continued unabated to this day: the deinstitutionalization of the mentally ill. … My predecessor as research director of the Schizophrenia Research Program, Dr. Robert H. Felix, 33 Degree, Gourgas medalist and the founding director of the National Institute of Mental Health, was one of the chief architects of this program. `We are entering a new era,’ he wrote, `of community-centered, comprehensive psychiatric care.’... Dr. Felix predicted that, in 25 years, `State mental hospitals as we know them would no longer exist.’ He was right. … During the years from 1955 to 1992, the state mental hospital census went down by 82%.”

The strategists of MK-Ultra succeeded in moving the mentally ill out of costly mental hospitals, onto the streets, where they now consitute a large proportion of America’s homeless. We shall now see what kind of “community-centered psychiatric care” these strategists did in fact implement, as Britain’s MK-Ultra poured drugs into the country and worked to fabricate the drug-sex youth culture.

Seymour Solomon Kety was both an executive of the Scottish Rite’s psychiatry experiments, and a Scottish Rite-funded clinical experimenter. He was chief of NIMH clinical sciences from 1957 through 1967, and continued as the NIMH “senior scientist” into the 1990s. A close associate of the Kallmann Nazi-eugenics cell at Columbia, Kety was a national director of the American Eugenics Society, under its 1980s name, the Society for the Study of Social Biology.

Kety helped lead the masons’ U.S. agency, the NIMH, beyond the Kentucky experiments, to the brink of Hell.

Manchuria in California?

As Carol Greene has demonstrated in her 1992 book Mörder aus der Retorte: Der Fall Charles Manson, (Test-Tube Murder: The Case of Charles Manson) Charles Manson, before he committed mass murder, was himself an NIMH “research subject.”

Manson was released from a California prison in March 1967. He was required by law to report regularly to a parole officer named Roger Smith, who was based at the Haight-Ashbury Medical Clinic in San Francisco. This was an NIMH project designed to observe and in effect supervise the first large-scale drug addiction of white teenagers, thousands of whom were the clinic’s clients.

Clinic director David E. Smith was also the publisher of the Journal of Psychedelic Drugs, and a leading national advocate for the legalized use of narcotics. Within the clinic arrangement, Charles Manson’s parole officer was officially commissioned to scientifically investigate the effects that various kinds drugs had on addicts served by the NIMH clinic.

David Smith also collaborated with another NIMH project: a behavioral study of children in communes. He was an expert on the breeding of violent anti-social characters in the mind-crushing environment of the hippie or cult commune.

Parole officer Roger Smith remained on Manson’s case after he was no longer his parole officer, as an adviser and observer of the increasingly insane man.

Charles Manson took up with a British-origin satanic killer cult called The Process—Church of the Final Judgment, a spin-off from Scientology. When he started with The Process is not clear, but there are some reports that it was in that summer of 1967. Its British founders had put the U.S. headquarters of the cult into the Haight-Ashbury section, two blocks from where Manson was living, and they recruited from among the “flower children” for the jobs of drug-running, assassination, and race riots. David Berkowitz, convicted in the New York “Son of Sam” serial murders, was an initiate of The Process.

Manson is most widely known for his communal Family, which carried out the satanic Tate-LaBianca murders. But here we note that Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, who became the head of the Family after Manson was arrested in October 1969, was herself imprisoned for the 1975 attempted assassination of U.S. President Gerald Ford. Another associate of the Manson Family, Sarah Jane Moore, was also imprisoned for a failed assassination attempt on President Ford. Had either been successful, Nelson Rockefeller would have become President.

There is a certain psychiatric agency, the American Family Foundation, which exists officially to guard the public from injurious cults. AFF is the mother organization for the so-called Cult Awareness Network (CAN).

Dr. Louis Jolyon West is a director of AFF. An expert in brainwashing for the Air Force and the CIA, West first achieved fame from his MK-Ultra feat—he injected LSD-25 into an elephant and killed it. West researched “the psychology of dissociated states” for the CIA, using LSD and hypnosis. His friend Aldous Huxley suggested to Dr. West during an MK-Ultra experiment that West hypnotize his subjects prior to administering LSD, in order to give them

“post-hypnotic suggestions aimed at orienting the drug-induced experience in some desired direction.”

Dr. West was called upon by the government to examine Jack Ruby, who had killed Lee Harvey Oswald before Oswald could stand trial for his alleged role in the assassination of President John Kennedy. West declared Ruby to be in a

“paranoid state manifested by delusions, visual and auditory hallucinations, and suicidal impulses.”

Ruby was convicted in 1964, but conveniently died in 1967 while awaiting what could have been a revealing re-trial.

Dr. West lived in Haight-Ashbury during the summer of 1967, to study the hippies.

In the 1970s, West became famous again for his plans to create a Center for the Study and Reduction of Violence. Its staff was to investigate the genetics and biochemistry of their prisoners, including “hyperkinetic children,” whose every motion would be electronically monitored by Orwellian guards. Though backed by Gov. Ronald Reagan, the plan was defeated.

Rabbi Maurice Davis is another “expert” guarding America from cults as a director of the American Family Foundation. Davis worked at the NIMH Lexington Addiction Research Center as a chaplain, serving the slave victims of the MK-Ultra drug experiments as they were brought into cult participation. Rabbi Davis then moved to Indianapolis and sponsored the career of Rev. Jim Jones, whose followers were murdered with poisoned Kool-Aid in Guyana.

The bulk of the start-up financing for the American Family Foundation was channelled through a New York law firm running two funding satellites of the Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation. The same law firm was the legal representative of The Process—Church of the Final Judgment.

The Process Church employs neo-Nazi themes, as do other British-origin movements such as the Satanists associated with California’s Anton Lavey and Col. Michael Aquino. Charles Manson’s swastika tatoo attests to this. Many of the psychotic potential presidential assassins have been “neo-Nazis.” These include Ronald Reagan’s deeply brainwashed assailant John Hinckley, and some of those who have threatened President Clinton.

To help turn up the possible source for this curious zombie pattern, we review the case of NIMH leader Seymour Kety—as of recent report the chairman of the Professional Advisory Section of the Scottish Rite Masons’ Schizophrenia Research program. This is the Dr. Kety who, with his NIMH predecessor Dr. Felix, helped shape the programs that made Charles Manson a satanic beast.

A Scottish Rite brochure reports on the meetings of the Rite’s Grand Commander and Supreme Council with their psychiatrists to plan for the future. The brochure explains that Dr. Kety “can trace his interest in the genetics of schizophrenia to a report by Dr. Franz Kallmann at one of these meetings years ago. Dr. Kety’s own genetic studies have become landmarks in the field, as the first convincing demonstration of an inherited factor.” Not the first, perhaps, because Kallmann provided Adolf Hitler with “convincing” pretexts to exterminate mental patients.

The Official Assassination Program

The ambiguous rationale for the MK-Ultra program was the search for the Manchurian Candidate: to study, emulate, and counterbalance communist programs which brainwash people who could be dangerous to our national security. These programs were secret, and masses of MK-Ultra records were destroyed. But some aspects of the program’s direct testing have been divulged.

CIA executive Morse Allen worked at creating killers under hypnosis on and around Feb. 19, 1954. The CIA planned early in 1954 to hypnotize a man they considered disposable, to get him to make an assassination attempt, be arrested for attempted murder, and be “thereby disposed of.” A CIA hypnosis study was done by Alden Sears at the University of Minnesota and was moved by Sears to the University of Denver, Colorado. Sears worked to answer the question, “Could a hypnotist induce a totally separate personality?”

CIA counterintelligence chief James Jesus Angleton, a leader of the British intelligence faction in the American intelligence community, established three goals for the hypnosis program: 1) to induce hypnosis very rapidly in unwitting subjects; 2) to create durable amnesia; and 3) to implant durable and operationally useful post-hypnotic suggestion. A test of rapid hypnosis took place in July 1963. The counterintelligence staff in Washington, D.C. asked the CIA station in Mexico City to find a suitable candidate for a rapid induction experiment. The station proposed a low-level agent, whom the Soviets had apparently doubled. A counterintelligence man flew in from Washington and a hypnotic consultant arrived from California. The experiment was said to have misfired.

According to CIA hypnosis expert Milton Klein, creating a hypnotized “patsy” is easier than making a totally controlled Manchurian Candidate. The patsy can be induced by hypnosis to do things which later show up as circumstantial evidence that will get him falsely blamed for a crime. Klein has claimed he can create a patsy in three months; a full-scale Manchurian Candidate takes six months.

Strange Deaths: Frank Olson and Philip Graham

An important part of the MK-Ultra story was the violent death of Dr. Frank Olson.

In November 1953, the project’s CIA personnel gave LSD to Olson, an executive of the Army Chemical Corps’ Special Operations Division, without warning him. Olson became psychotic and paranoid, so the agency took Olson to New York to see Harold Abramson, the British Crown’s LSD pusher, who had “top secret” CIA clearance. When Abramson was no help, Olson agreed to enter Chestnut Lodge, a Rockville, Maryland sanitarium whose psychiatrists were in Abramson’s category for the security of the MK-Ultra project—``top secret” cleared. But the night before he was to enter Chestnut Lodge, Olson allegedly jumped to his death from a hotel window. Olson’s death eventually became a scandal which helped break open of the entire MK-Ultra scandal.

A decade later, President John F. Kennedy was pressing ahead with the Apollo space program, which he promised would put a man on the Moon within a decade. Philip Graham, the owner/publisher of the Washington Post and Newsweek, met as an adviser and friend every week with the President and his brother, Attorney General Bobby Kennedy. Graham was an ardent champion and strategist of the space program, and of the President’s policy of achieving peace by developing overwhelming technological superiority. Graham wrote a Newsweek column defending French President Charles de Gaulle and attacking Britain and elements in the U.S. government who took the British line. Graham’s wife Katharine and her Anglophile family despised and mocked Kennedy’s emphasis on progress, and demanded U.S. disarmament. Graham separated from his wife and sued for divorce.

In January 1963, Graham delivered a speech to a national publishers’ meeting in Arizona, attacking the news media as toadies and sycophants. Leslie Farber, a New Age psychiatrist from MK-Ultra’s Chestnut Lodge, flew out on a military jet. Graham was wrestled to the ground, drugged into a stupor, and flown back to Maryland, where his wife had obtained a court order for his commitment to Chestnut Lodge. He was apparently released after 10 days or so. In June 1963, Graham was somehow put back into Chestnut Lodge. On Aug. 3, he was released into the custody of his estranged wife. That afternoon, he was found shot to death. His will was declared void on the grounds of insanity, and his widow, Katharine Graham, gained control of the Washington Post and Newsweek.

Three months later, President Kennedy was assassinated. The Washington Post, the main newspaper in the national capital, did not pursue the question of who had murdered the U.S. President, but left it to the Warren Commission to decide.

The Assassins’ Goals

Back in 1961, at the height of MK-Ultra, the NIMH, led by masonic high priest Robert Felix, had created an elite group of biologists, behavioral psychologists, chemists, pharmacologists, neuropsychologists, and psychiatrists. This 150-member American College of Neuropsychopharmacology comprised many of most important MK-Ultra participants.

An inner group of the college, the Study Group for the Effects of Psychotropic Drugs on Normal Humans, held a conference in 1967 to outline the desired course for the United States to the year 2000.

This conference was reported on by two MK-Ultra leaders: Dr. Wayne O. Evans, director of the U.S. Army Military Stress Laboratory in Natick, Massachusetts; and Nathan Kline, a eugenics fanatic and research psychiatrist for Columbia University, who had set up voodoo-oriented psychological clinics in Haiti in conjunction with “Papa Doc” Duvalier.

The preface to the Evans-Kline report said the group

“concluded that the present breadth of drug use may be almost trivial when we compare it to the possible numbers of chemical substances that will be available for the control of selective aspects of man’s life in the year 2000. … “The American culture … [is] moving toward a `sensate society.’... A greater emphasis is being placed on sensory experience and less upon rational or work-oriented philosophies. Such a philosophical view, coupled with the means to separate sexual behavior from reproduction or disease, will undoubtedly enhance sexual freedom. … “It seems … obvious that the youth of today are no longer afraid of either drugs or sex. Again, the philosophers and spokesmen for the avant-garde advocate the personal sensory experience as the raison d’être of the coming generation. Finally, we are moving into an age in which meaningful work will be possible only for a minority: In such an age, chemical aphrodisiacs may be accepted as a commonplace means to occupy one’s time. It will be interesting to see if the public morality of the next 30 years will change as much as it has in the last 30. “If we accept the position that human mood, motivation, and emotion are reflections of a neurochemical state of the brain, then drugs can provide a simple, rapid, expedient means to produce any desired neurochemical state that we wish. “The sooner that we cease to confuse scientific and moral statements about drug use, the sooner we can rationally consider the types of neurochemical states that we wish to be able to provide for people.”

This is the historical thinking of the British strategists who want to destroy the U.S. presidency and the American republic. And this is the criminal apparatus with which they have equipped themselves to do it.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription