This article was originally published in Executive Intelligence Review, October 7, 1994.

I believe it is important investigative reporting for today, because it points to the kind of people and institutions who are now torturing humanity with wars and other crimes, and who lie all the time about the past and the present.

The article calls for a thorough public inquiry into the British intelligence project to create assassins, on the model of the “Manchurian Candidate.” The story goes back to the Rockefeller sponsorship of Nazi race science before and during World War II, and continues through the CIA’s MK-Ultra experiments in mind control.

I attempted to exclude from the article material information or quotes whose origin was likely mere gossip. I may not have succeeded perfectly in this regard, but I believe that the published work is much more valuable for such an honest attempt. Merely attacking some purported evil is not meritorious in itself -- powerful bad men often promote useless attacks against themselves to mislead or discredit potential opponents.

I would not write such an article today, because by itself it is not the whole truth, no matter how true its facts may be. Historical truth requires a view of many dimensions simultaneously – but it must at least inquire into the contending ideas over the fate of humanity, which have the character of good versus evil. I would also caution readers not to fix on any nation (America, Germany, Britain, etc.) or institution (freemasonry, etc.) as the source of evil; that is a grave misunderstanding of what I have presented.

But I feel that the information gleaned in this research is of particular value in equipping activists to understand the British imperial background for the aberrant “Western” behavior of our time.

British Psychiatry: from Eugenics to Assassination

by Anton Chaitkin – Copyright Anton Chaitkin

A behavior control research project was begun in the 1950s, coordinated by the British psychological warfare unit called the Tavistock Institute, with the Scottish Rite Masons, the Central Intelligence Agency, and other British, U.S., Canadian, and United Nations agencies. The project became famous in the 1970s under a CIA code name, “MK-Ultra.” Its notoriety for brainwashing by drugs, hypnosis, electroshock, and other tortures caused many books to be written about the project, and the U.S. Senate conducted hearings which exposed many of its abusive features. President Gerald Ford appointed a commission headed by Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, to correct the CIA’s misconduct. There was a widespread anti-establishment view at the time, that here was the fox appointed to guard the hen house.

The intelligence agencies offered a public rationale for the project: the need to counteract and compete with the mind-control capabilities of the communists. This was largely based on the fact that U.S. personnel held prisoner by the enemy in the Korean War had signed false confessions of crimes, and some had defected to North Korea, the apparent result of brainwashing.

The Manchurian Candidate, a 1959 book which was made into a popular movie in 1962, reflected this rationale. It told the story of a communist plot to use a U.S. soldier brainwashed in Manchuria as a zombie-assassin, to kill the leading U.S. presidential candidate. A central theme of MK-Ultra was to attempt to control the human mind in a similar way.

Threatened and accomplished assassination of political leaders has become increasingly frequent in public life since the 1960s. Just since the 1992 election campaign, for example, President Bill Clinton has been the target of at least 15 assassination threats. Many of these would-be killers, and many of the assassins of past years, had been in destructive psychiatric programs, or were members of psychiatrically manipulated cults. The present threats are the more meaningful, in the context of the British-led Whitewater scandal directed against the presidency.

It is long past time for a thorough public inquiry into the assassination epidemic, whereby its relationship to the official project to create assassins would be fully explored. A great obstacle to clear thinking in this area has been the assumption that the U.S. government would not sponsor programs for the murder of American leaders. This logical assumption misses the point, that the overall project, including “MK-Ultra,” has been foreign-sponsored and anti-American in its purposes.

We shall outline here the British background of this deeply criminal enterprise, with its roots in the political and psychiatric movement called eugenics.

1909-13: the buildup to World War I

John D. Rockefeller created the family-run Rockefeller Foundation, in parallel with the birth of the British-inspired Federal Reserve, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In 1909-13 and subsequent years, Rockefeller transferred blocs of the family-owned Standard Oil Co. worth more than $300 million to the account of the foundation under its trustees who were family members, and their employees.

Thus was established a global instrument for radical social change, using American money and British strategy.

John D. Rockefeller had begun his oil business in the 1860s with British capital. The family’s relationship to the British Empire a half-century later was centered in the person of John D.’s brother William Rockefeller, the president of Standard Oil of New York (later Mobil) and the founder of National City Bank (later Citibank).

In 1911, brother William employed, in a private capacity through his elite social club, a high-ranking British secret intelligence service officer named Claude Dansey. As the United States prepared to ally itself in World War I with its old enemy Britain, Dansey personally reorganized the U.S. Army intelligence service into an adjunct of the British secret service. Dansey’s loyal U.S. follower, Gen. Marlborough Churchill (a distant relative of Britain’s Winston Churchill) soon became director of U.S. military intelligence. After World War I, General Churchill headed up the “Black Chamber,” a New York-based espionage group serving the State Department, the U.S. Army, and private New York financiers loyal to Great Britain. This same General Churchill would soon launch a medical research organization, the Macy Foundation, for the Rockefellers and British intelligence.

1920s: the pre-Hitler era in Germany

The Rockefeller Foundation poured money into the occupied German republic for a medical specialty known as psychiatric genetics. This field applied to psychiatry the concepts of eugenics (otherwise known as race purification, race hygiene, or race betterment) developed in London’s Galton Laboratory and its offshoot Eugenics Societies in England and America.

The Rockefeller Foundation created, and foundation executives thenceforth continuously directed, the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Psychiatry in Munich (before Rockefeller sponsorship it was known as the Kraepelin Institute), and the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology, Eugenics, and Human Heredity. The Rockefellers’ chief in both these institutions was the fascist Swiss psychiatrist Ernst Rüdin, assisted by his protégés, Rockefeller functionaries Otmar Freiherr von Verschuer and Franz J. Kallmann.

A British medical historian friendly to the Rockefellers recently explained how the family was introduced into this field in Germany:

The foundation’s

“German centers combined the search for organic signs of mental illness with eugenic projects. … The [Kraepelin] institute had initially been endowed with 11 million marks, contributed by Gustav Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach [head of the Krupp steel and arms family] and James Loeb [Paul Warburg’s brother-in-law], an expatriate American of the Kuhn-Loeb banking family. Loeb mobilized his American-Jewish friends to support the institute,”

and they invited the foundation to reorganize and expand the Munich enterprise. Loeb also continued financing the institute.[1]

Loeb’s relatives, the Warburgs, owners of Kuhn Loeb bank, were the intimate banking partners of William Rockefeller. Together with him they had set up the Harriman family in big business, using capital supplied by the British royal family’s personal banker, Sir Ernst Cassell. The three families, Rockefeller, Warburg, and Harriman, together with British Crown agencies, jointly sponsored much of the social engineering enterprise we shall describe here.

The Rockefeller Foundation made an initial grant of $2.5 million in 1925 to the Psychiatric Institute in Munich, gave it $325,000 for a new building in 1928, and continuously sponsored the institute and its Nazi chief Rüdin through the Hitler era. The foundation paid for a 1930-35 anthropological survey of the “eugenically worthwhile population” by Nazi eugenicists Rüdin, Verschuer, Eugen Fischer, and others.

1930: a New Age in psychiatry

Rockefeller family psychologists and race purification experts created a medical research financing conduit, the Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation, directed by former Black Chamber and military intelligence chief Gen. Marlborough Churchill. The Macy group would manage London’s most advanced experiments in mind-control and social engineering.

1932: Rüdin heads Eugenics Federation

The British-led eugenics movement met at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, and designated the Rockefellers’ Dr. Ernst Rüdin as the president of the worldwide Eugenics Federation. The eugenics movement at the time called for the killing or sterilization of people whose heredity made them a public burden or a national scapegoat.

Mid-1930s: Nazi Eugenics in Practice

Adolf Hitler was given Germany’s chancellorship in 1933, and was soon absolute dictator. Montagu Norman, the occultist governor of the Bank of England, propped up Hitler’s credit, arranged the armament of Nazi Germany, and guided the strategies of Hitler’s powerful supporters—the Rockefellers, Warburgs, and Harrimans.

Only a few months after the meeting at the American Museum of Natural History, the Rockefeller-Rüdin apparatus became a section of the Nazi state. The regime appointed Rüdin head of the Racial Hygiene Society. Rüdin and his staff, as part of the Task Force of Heredity Experts chaired by SS chief Heinrich Himmler, drew up the sterilization law. Described as an American model law, it was adopted in July 1933 and proudly printed in the September 1933 Eugenical News (U.S.A.), with Hitler’s signature. The Rockefeller group drew up other race laws, based, as was the sterilization law, on existing statutes from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Otmar Verschuer and his assistant Dr. Josef Mengele together wrote reports for special courts which enforced Rüdin’s racial purity law against the illegal cohabitation of Aryans and non-Aryans.

The “T4” unit of the Hitler Chancery, based on psychiatrists led by Rüdin and his staff, cooperated in creating propaganda films to sell mercy-killing (euthanasia) to German citizens. The public reacted antagonistically: Hitler had to withdraw a tear-jerker right-to-die film from the movie theaters. The proper groundwork had not yet been laid.

1934: The Freemasons Study Madness

The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry joined the Rockefellers in sponsoring psychiatric genetics beginning in 1934, under the rubric of research into dementia praecox (schizophrenia).

The highest level of U.S. masonry, the Scottish Rite was the instrument through which the British Crown had reestablished the loyalty of American masons after the American Revolution. The northern section of the Rite had rallied the Copperheads against Abraham Lincoln’s Civil War efforts, aiding the Rite’s southern chief Albert Pike in secession and in other British white supremacy projects, such as the Ku Klux Klan.

For eugenics, the British royal family itself was the Rite’s point of reference. The Duke of Connaught, son of Queen Victoria and brother of King Edward VII, had been grand master of the United Grand Lodge of England since 1901. American masonic leaders referred to the duke as “grand master of the Mother Grand Lodge of Masons of the World.”

The son of a German father (Victoria’s husband, the Coburg Prince Albert), the Duke of Connaught was deeply involved in German affairs and was a patron of Britain’s “New Dark Ages” ultra-racialist elite group based in South Africa. Late in 1932, negotiations for Hitler’s takeover of Germany took place at the home of Joachim von Ribbentrop, who, as a traveling teenager, had been adopted into the household of the Duke of Connaught. Ribbentrop then became the head of Hitler’s foreign intelligence service. As Hitler’s ambassador to England, Ribbentrop worked in tandem with the leadership of the clique which employed Hitler as a British surrogate to smash up Europe: the masonic grand master duke and his nephew, the openly Nazi Edward VIII; Bank of England Governor Montagu Norman; and Lord Halifax, Neville Chamberlain’s foreign minister.

1936-38: Columbia University’s Chamber of Horrors

In 1936, the Scottish Rite’s Field Representative of Research on Dementia Praecox, Dr. Nolan D.C. Lewis, director of the New York State Psychiatric Institute, reported to the Scottish Rite Northern Supreme Council “on the progress of the fourteen research projects being financed by the Supreme Council.” Scottish Rite strategist Winfred Overholser, the superintendent of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, a federal mental hospital in Washington D.C., provided overall leadership for the Rite’s psychiatric research.

Though these projects are shrouded in mystery, one of them with particularly gruesome results has come to light.

The study of hereditary degeneracy was proceeding in the Rockefeller Foundation’s German enclaves when it hit a snag. Psychiatrist Franz J. Kallmann, protégé of Nazi race science chief Ernst Rüdin, was forced to leave his job—Kallmann was “half-Jewish.” This was a big blow for Kallmann, who had proved his Nazi credentials at the International Congress for Population Science in Berlin in 1935. At that British-led meeting hosted by Hitler’s Interior Ministry, Kallmann had argued for the sterilization of even the apparently healthy relatives of schizophrenics, along with the schizophrenics themselves, to securely eliminate all the defective germ plasm.

Without missing a step, Kallmann emigrated to America and became director of research in the New York State Psychiatric Institute, attached to Columbia University in Manhattan. The Scottish Rite’s Dr. Lewis was the director of the institute.

Kallmann simply continued in New York the Nazi propaganda work he had been doing for Rockefeller in Germany. The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry paid Kallmann to conduct a study of over 1,000 cases of schizophrenia, in order to assert the claim that the mental disorder was inherited. Kallmann’s study was published simultaneously in the United States and Nazi Germany in 1938.

In the preface, Kallmann thanked the Scottish Rite and his mentor Rüdin. He called schizophrenics a

“source of maladjusted crooks … and the lowest types of criminal offenders. Even the faithful believer in liberty … would be happier without those.”

He declared sarcastically,

“I am reluctant to admit the necessity of different eugenic programs for democratic and fascistic communities. … There are neither biological nor sociological differences between a democratic and a totalitarian schizophrenic.”

Kallmann’s scholarly American study was used by the Nazi government’s T4 unit as a part of its pretext to begin in 1939 the murder of mental patients and various other “defective” people, many or most of them children. Lethal gas and lethal injections were used to kill 200-250,000 under this program, in which the staffs for a broader program of mass murder were desensitized and trained.

1939-40: The Deal for Auschwitz

The German chemical company IG Farben and Rockefeller’s Standard Oil of New Jersey were effectively a single firm, merged in hundreds of cartel arrangements. IG Farben was led, up until 1937 by the Warburg family, Rockefeller’s partners in banking and in the design of Nazi German eugenics.

Following the Nazi invasion of Poland in September 1939, Britain and Germany declared war on each other and World War II began. But later that month, Standard Oil executives flew to the Netherlands on a British Royal Air Force bomber and met with IG Farben executives. Standard Oil pledged to keep the merger with IG Farben going even if the United States entered the war. This was exposed in 1942 by Sen. Harry Truman’s investigating committee, and President Franklin Roosevelt took hundreds of legal measures during the war to counter the Standard Oil-IG Farben cartel’s supply operation for the enemy war machine.

In 1940-41, IG Farben built a gigantic factory at Auschwitz in Poland, to utilize the Standard Oil-IG Farben patents with concentration camp slave labor to make gasoline from coal. The SS guarded the Jewish and other inmates and selected for killing those who were unfit for IG Farben slave labor. Standard-Germany President Emil Helfferich testified after the war that Standard Oil funds helped pay for the SS guards at Auschwitz.

On March 26, 1940, six months after the Standard Oil-IG Farben meeting, European Rockefeller Foundation official Daniel O’Brian wrote to the foundation’s chief medical officer Alan Gregg that “it would be unfortunate if it was chosen to stop research which has no relation to war issues.” The “non-war-related” research continued. The Rockefeller Foundation defends its record by claiming that its funding of Nazi German programs during World War II was limited to psychiatric research.

1943: Research in Nazi-occupied Poland

In 1943, Otmar Verschuer’s assistant Josef Mengele was made medical commandant of Auschwitz.

As wartime director of Rockefeller’s Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology, Eugenics, and Human Heredity in Berlin, Verschuer secured funds for Mengele’s experiments at Auschwitz from the German Research council. Verschuer wrote a progress report to the Council:

“My co-researcher in this research is my assistant, the anthropologist and physician Mengele. He is serving as Hauptstürmführer and camp doctor in the concentration camp Auschwitz. … With the permission of the Reichsführer SS Himmler, anthropological research is being undertaken on the various racial groups in the concentration camps and blood samples will be sent to my laboratory for investigation.”

Mengele prowled the railroad cars coming into Auschwitz, looking for twin children—a favorite research subject of Frankenstein-type psychiatric geneticists. On arrival at Mengele’s experimental station, twins filled out “a detailed questionnaire from the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute.” There were daily drawings of blood for Verschuer’s “specific protein” research. Needles were injected into eyes for work on eye color. There were experimental blood transfusions and experimental infections. Organs and limbs were removed, sometimes without anesthetics. Sex changes were attempted. Females were sterilized, males were castrated. Thousands were murdered, and their organs, eyeballs, heads, and limbs were sent to Verschuer and the Rockefeller group at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute.

After the war, Mengele was a famous target of Nazi-hunters pursuing him to South America. But his boss, Verschuer, was regarded in a different light: He was a high-level Rockefeller operative.

In 1946, Verschuer wrote to the Bureau of Human Heredity in London, asking for help in continuing his “scientific research.” In 1947, the Bureau of Human Heredity moved from London to Copenhagen, and Verschuer moved to Denmark to join the British group there. The new Danish building for this group was erected with Rockefeller money. The first International Congress in Human Genetics following World War II was held at this Danish institute in 1956.

Dr. Kallmann helped save Verschuer by testifying at his denazification proceedings. Kallmann, a director of the American Eugenics Society, became an icon at the New York State Psychiatric Institute, which remains to this day a nest of the Eugenics Society. With Verschuer and other Nazi notables, Dr. Kallmann also created the American Society of Human Genetics, which organized the “Human Genome Project’’—a current $3 billion physical multiculturalism effort.

1943: Research in North America

With the war on, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Canadian military joined their psychiatric forces. Canadian Army medical director Dr. George Brock Chisholm had been trained as a psychiatrist at the Tavistock Psychiatric Clinic in London, and Tavistock—the British Crown’s central mind-bending agency—was a major Rockefeller Foundation beneficiary.

In 1943, the Rockefeller Foundation created the Allen Memorial Institute at McGill University in Montreal. Eugenics-oriented psychiatrist Donald Ewen Cameron, a Scottish immigrant to the United States, was placed in charge of the institute’s psychiatry. Experiments in coercive interrogation and brainwashing would be conducted at Allen Institute under the auspices of the Canadian military, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. Dr. Cameron’s “terminal” use of electric shock as a brain-burning torture, psychosurgery, and brainwashing with drugs and hypnosis would make the Canadian program the most famous aspect of the CIA’s MK-Ultra.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., a new odor, that of marijuana, could be detected inside St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. (St. Elizabeth’s is the mental hospital where presidential assailants or other federal cases are kept.) The superintendent, Scottish Rite chief psychiatrist Winfred Overholser, was in 1943 the chairman of the misnamed “truth drug” committee for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS). The criminal underworld was systematically being brought into official but secret joint activities with the government, under the pretext of fighting fascism.

Overholser’s crew administered the hallucinogen mescaline to various test subjects. Then in the spring of 1943, they perfected the right mix of marijuana and tobacco to produce a “state of irresponsibility” in the subject.

The official OSS story is that New York mafia hitman August Del Gracio began smoking Overholser’s “joints” on May 27, 1943, in order to loosen his tongue. Federal agents were thus supposedly to learn the inside secrets of drug trafficking—but not to stop it. This was part of an ongoing federal program, which organized crime czar Meyer Lansky boasts (in his authorized biography) that he personally arranged. Mafia thugs were brought in to work in Naval Intelligence offices, and jointly with U.S. agents in U.S. ports and shipping, to more effectively intimidate our national enemies.

Former CIA staff member John Marks writes in The Search for the Manchurian Candidate that Overholser’s working group included counterintelligence agents inside the Manhattan Project atomic bomb project, and the FBI, which was under the direction of Dr. Overholser’s Scottish Rite comrade, FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. The Overholser group gave marijuana to U.S. soldiers at Army bases throughout the country, supposedly to aid in the search for subversives.

Later, during the 1950s and 1960s, the strategists of the MK-Ultra project would utilize the same channels of influence with U.S. security agencies to let them transform a generation of youth into dope users.

1944-48: After Nazism, the International Congress on Mental Health

In 1944, with the concentration camps in full swing and Europe burning, Montagu Norman resigned from the Bank of England. He immediately began a new project, ironically related to his own repeated mental breakdowns and hospitalizations. Norman organized the British National Association for Mental Health. In its formative stages the group was based at Thorpe Lodge, Norman’s London home, where he had met with Nazi Economics Minister Hjalmar Schacht to plan the Hitler regime’s 1930s budgets.

Montagu Norman’s Bank of England assistant Otto Niemeyer was made treasurer of the National Association of Mental Health. Niemeyer’s niece, Mary Appleby, became general secretary of the association. She previously worked in the German Section of the British Foreign Office.

The president of Norman’s association was to be Richard Austen (“RAB’’) Butler. He had been deputy foreign minister to Lord Halifax and the spokesman in the British Parliament for the pro-Nazi policy. The chairman of the association was to be be Lord Halifax’s son-in-law, the Earl of Feversham. The vice chairman was Lord Montagu Norman’s wife, eugenics activist Priscilla Reyntiens Worsthorne Norman.

Norman’s British group would soon expand and to take over management of the world psychiatric profession.

When the war ended, the exposure and punishment of those responsible for the Nazi barbarities was a rather delicate matter. Dr. Donald Ewen Cameron interrupted his Canadian brain butchery to go help the British Crown’s Tavistock psychological warfare unit evaluate the sanity of Nazi official Rudolph Hess. Cameron’s unique insights into the Nazi mentality had made him a valued part of a secret wartime psychiatric committee in Washington to assess the trends in the Nazi leadership’s thinking. Cameron now testified as an expert at the Nuremberg war crimes trials. His old OSS colleague Allen Dulles, later the CIA director, was reportedly pleased by Cameron’s suggestion that each surviving German over the age of 12 should be given electroshock treatment to burn out remaining vestiges of Nazism.

That part of the Nuremberg Code dealing with scientific research was drafted by Boston psychiatrist Leo Alexander; he soon afterward joined with Auschwitz experimental mastermind Otmar Verschuer in Franz Kallmann’s American Society of Human Genetics.

In 1948, Montagu Norman’s National Association for Mental Health gathered the world psychiatric and psychological leaders together at an International Congress on Mental Health at the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Health in London. At this congress, a World Federation for Mental Health was formed, to run the planet’s psychological services. Lady Norman, the hostess of the congress, was named to the executive board. Norman picked as president of the World Federation the chief of the British military’s psychological warfare department, Tavistock Institute chief Brig. Gen. Dr. John Rawlings Rees.

In connection with the founding of the World Federation for Mental Health, a New York agent of Montagu Norman named Clarence G. Michalis was made chairman of the board of the Josiah Macy, Jr. Foundation. That foundation, in turn, would pay for much of what the World Federation and Tavistock were to do to the United States—supplying dope and otherwise subverting western ideals. The Macy Foundation’s chief medical officer, Dr. Frank Fremont-Smith, would be the permanent co-director of the World Federation with J.R. Rees.

The technical coordinator of the U.S. delegation to the 1948 congress, Nina Ridenour, later wrote in Mental Health in the United States: A Fifty Year History, that “the World Federation for Mental Health … had been created upon the recommendation of the United Nations’ World Health Organization and Unesco, because they needed a non-governmental [i.e., not accountable to any check of law or constitution—ed.] mental health organization with which they could cooperate.”

Ridenour alluded to the fact that the British psychological warfare executive had itself created the heart of the U.N. apparatus:

“Having official consultive status with the United Nations and several of its specialized agencies, the World Federation for Mental Health is in a position to influence some of the U.N.’s decisions and some aspects of its program. The two U.N. agencies with which the World Federation works most closely are the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organzation (Unesco). “The first director of WHO, and indeed quite literally its `creator,’ was a prominent Canadian psychiatrist, Brock Chisholm, M.D., formerly director general of the Canadian Army Medical Services. Since its inception, WHO has made significant contributions to world mental health through the reports of its various Expert Committees; through some of its other special reports, such as the notable monograph Mental Health and Maternal Care by [Tavistock’s] John Bowlby, M.D.; and through the widespread activities of its Mental Health Division, of which the British psychiatrist Ronald C. Hargreaves was the first director.”

Unesco’s partnership with Rees was guided by Unesco’s founding secretary general, eugenics strategist Sir Julian Huxley, and by Unesco social sciences chief Dr. Otto Klineberg, a Tavistock-affiliated psychologist specializing in the supposedly racial characteristics of the American Negro.

The congress, which in effect founded the modern “mental health” profession, brought together one of the most exotic collection of enemies of humanity in recent centuries. Its vice presidents included:

Prof. Cyril Burt : Tavistock psychiatrist, eugenics activist, a leader of the “psychical research” movement (seances, ESP, ghosts), who was notorious for fraudulent “twins” research;

Dr. Hugh Chrichton-Miller : founder of the Tavistock Clinic; vice president of the C.G. Jung Institute in Zurich; vice president, National Association for Mental Health;

Dame Evelyn Fox : a longtime leader of the British eugenics movement (Lady Norman was a disciple of Dame Evelyn);

Sir David Henderson : psychiatrist in London, Munich, and New York; author of Psychiatry and Race Betterment;

Lord Thomas Jeeves Horder : president of the Eugenics Society of Great Britain; president of the Family Planning Association; president of the Anglo-Soviet Public Relations Association; former physician to King Edward VIII;

Carl G. Jung : occultist; psychiatrist to Montagu Norman, Paul Mellon, and the Dulles family; representative of German psychiatry under the Nazis, co-editor of the Nazis’ Journal for Psychotherapy;

Dr. Winfred Overholser : representative of the Scottish Rite Masons; chairman of the American delegation to the International Congress on Mental Health;

Alan Ker Stout : University of Sydney, Australia, philosophy professor, president of the New South Wales Film Society, officer of Unesco for films;

Dr. Alfred Frank Tredgold: member of Britain’s Ministry of Health Committee on Sterilization and a leading expert on mental defectives.

The congress was run by the host British “National Association,” whose patron was the Duchess of Kent, widow of the Grand Master of Masons (1939-42) and mother of the Grand Master of Masons (1967 to the present), and whose vice presidents were eugenics and masonic officials.

The general conference at the congress was on the subject of guilt, including the crucial plenary session on alleged German collective guilt for the crimes of Nazism.

The first speaker was Margaret Mead, anthropologist, occultist, who would be president of the World Federation for Mental Health in 1956 and 1957, during the MK-Ultra crimes.

The “Chairman for Discussion” of this plenary was Scottish Rite strategist Winfred Overholser. In his opening remarks, Overholser said:

“I understand that a vocal minority in the press does not agree with the wisdom of having such a meeting, but we feel there is great hope for the future if the principles of mental hygiene can be translated into terms of international action.”

END PART ONE

Next Week in Part Two:

1950s: MK-ULTRA; The Question of Sponsorship; Masonic “Charity”; Manchuria in California?; The Official Assassination Program; Strange Deaths: Frank Olson and Philip Graham; The Assassins’ Goals

[1] “The Rockefeller Foundation and German Biomedical Sciences, 1920-1940: Educational Philanthropy to International Science Policy” by Paul Weindling in the book Science, Politics and the Public Good: Essays in Honour of Margaret Gowing, London, Macmillan Press, 1988.

