I need one or two volunteer research assistants, primarily to help me with Volume 3 of my trilogy, Who We Are.

The assistant would get answers to my questions using the Internet, or, possibly, phone inquiries, or reading and reporting to me on books, etc.

The assistant should be sympathetic to my work, and willing to follow directions. While I cannot pay for this service, the assistant will learn something about historical method.

Candidates for this work should be equipped to access the Internet and to use relevant electronic devices. They should understand that what I am asking will not generally be answered by simply doing a Google search.

Please apply to antonassistants@protonmail.com. Provide your name, email, phone, age (optional), city you live in, whether you are familiar with my work, and a little bit of your background and interests.