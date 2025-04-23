Anton’s Substack

Anton’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Johnson's avatar
Ben Johnson
15h

Highly recommend all of his books. Reading this series "Who We Are" along with Mathew Ehret's 4 Volume Clash of the Two America's provides a reader with the REAL history of America, and the current crisis trying to undermine President Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce de Torres's avatar
Bruce de Torres
15h

What an honor to know Anton, and to talk to him about his great work, his great book, WHO WE ARE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Anton Chaitkin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture