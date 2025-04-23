Anton Chaitkin, historian and investigative journalist, was interviewed by Bruce de Torres on “Reality” about the importance of his recently released new book WHO WE ARE: America's Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy, Volume II, which covers the 1830s to the 1890s.
In this tumultuous time, people have to be willing to think much more deeply about the causes of the current world crisis and what the remedies are to restore U.S. progress and influence in the world.
RWB 57 Anton Chaitkin: WHO WE ARE, America's Fight for Universal Progress
Highly recommend all of his books. Reading this series "Who We Are" along with Mathew Ehret's 4 Volume Clash of the Two America's provides a reader with the REAL history of America, and the current crisis trying to undermine President Trump.
What an honor to know Anton, and to talk to him about his great work, his great book, WHO WE ARE.