Anton Chaitkin Interviewed by Bruce de Torres

We are threatened by world war, due to the multi-front escalation of war-madness by the Anglo-American oligarchs setting U.S. policy.

We need citizen action, and intervention to move those close to the levers of power.

Anton Chaitkin discusses how to use history to touch people’s hearts, and to instill confidence and courage for action.

Note by the author:

If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.

Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.

Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.

“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription