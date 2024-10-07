Anton Chaitkin Interviewed by Bruce de Torres
We are threatened by world war, due to the multi-front escalation of war-madness by the Anglo-American oligarchs setting U.S. policy.
We need citizen action, and intervention to move those close to the levers of power.
Anton Chaitkin discusses how to use history to touch people’s hearts, and to instill confidence and courage for action.
Click here for the Interview
Note by the author:
If you enjoy the articles, please consider supporting my work by being a paid subscriber to my substack.
SUBSCRIPTIONS
Free subscription: weekly posting of articles, videos of interviews, classes, or text of interchange with readers, who may post comments or questions to the author.
Paid subscription: as above, plus a PDF of Who We Are, Volume 1; admission to live Zoom discussions; selected posting of drafted chapters for Volume 2.
Regular subscription: $5 per month/ $50/year.
“Founders”: $300 or $1000/year, or the subscriber may designate any amount higher than the regular subscription
This interview reminds me of when I used to listen to the book talks on CSPAN. Every time I ended up buying books. I had to stop listening. After this interview I bought your book (paperback)...and...I'd already bought the Kindle version (I do that a lot). While I was on Amazon I saw the book on Bush so I bought that one too.
Your presentation was quite refreshing. I've had to stop listening to a lot of people to which I subscribed because they don't seem to have any "solutions."
I realized today that the ones I still follow provide a historical background of current events.
I've been working very hard since the SCAMdemic on my spiritual side...returning to the Church...and all that. I hesitate to talk with people about what I know is really going on because they think I'm a crack pot.
My current theory is that the World, and America particularly, are going through the Five Stages of Grief. Most folks are still in the Denial Stage. I've been through them all and only recently got to "Acceptance."
I like your idea about talking about what America WAS and still COULD BE. I need to "bone up" on the American history which I was never taught.
I got certified in NLP shortly after Bandler and Grinder released "Structure of Magic." So I know what the oligarchs are trying to do. (I find it interesting how they've been trying to "enslave the world" for, what, fourteen hundred years? The fact they haven't been very successful only shows their incompetence. It reminds me of Psalm 56:6: "They prepared a snare for my feet; and they bowed down my soul. They dug a pit before my face, and they are fallen into it."
Anxiously awaiting Vol II. There is hope yet.
Anton, what an honor to know you. Check this out: In this Substack are the major October 1, 2024, revisions to my book, GOD, SCHOOL, 9/11 AND JFK, which came out in 2021. Happy to get Hamilton’s Economics right, fix some typos, and add some things, like a new chapter at the end. Enjoy. -Bruce. https://brucedetorres.substack.com/p/2024-revisions-to-my-book