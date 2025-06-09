Anton Chaitkin was interviewed on June 8th, 2025 by Uwe Alschner, Investigative Journalist and Historian, who is writing about past and present.

Here is the link to the interview.

Anton Chaitkin discusses his most recent publication of Volume II of “Who We Are”.

Here is the link to purchase his book.

He also speaks about

his father’s work against the Hitler Government and certain Wall Street Banks,

the Axis of the Privy Council of the British Crown and the pro-British Establishment in America

Benjamin Franklin and Lord Shelbourne

Abraham Lincoln and Henry C. Carey working for World Development

Otto von Bismarck and Pope Leo XIII.

Franklin D. Roosevelt and Montagu Norman

Friedrich Schiller and the meaning of Universal History

Hjalmar Schacht’s Grandson, his namesake Montagu Norman, and the De-industrialisation of East Germany after 1989

How the Encyclopedia Britannica uttered a thinly veiled triumph about the death of President John F. Kennedy in January of 1964.

Anton Chaitkin also addresses the present proxy-wars involving Israel in Gaza and Ukraine against Russia.

Note by the author:

