Announcement from Anton Chaitkin

“Understanding the Transatlantic Threat to Trump’s Life”

Emergency zoom session for paid subscribers only.

Monday, November 25, 2024, 7 PM Eastern Time.

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin

The world’s safety from otherwise imminent escalation to world war requires a successful transition to the new administration as of January 20.

The immediate danger to Trump arises from the fact that the extended globalist regime could fear a historic rush against their power. The anti-regime population could take normalization of the US-Russia relations as a first step towards wholesale take-down of the usurping globalist apparatus.

I will present the background of the present danger, through the history of confrontation with the imperial transatlantic enemy in the murders of four U.S. Presidents and the deaths of four others. This two-century-old pattern of confrontation, of national interest versus imperial tyranny, emerged with full force in 2016 when Donald Trump began campaigning for industrial protectionism and peace with Russia.

