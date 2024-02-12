An Allegory on the Immigration Debate: “How to Get to the Bottom of Things”
By Anton Chaitkin; copyright Anton Chaitkin
This week I present a provocative little story, which you will see just below.
It needs a few words of introduction.
Refugees from disaster – crushing poverty, chaos, drug-cartel killers – are fleeing northward and pouring across the U.S. border by the millions.
THEIR disaster is becoming OUR disaster.
Strangely, the U.S. policy debate is limited to whether…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anton’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.