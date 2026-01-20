This article first appeared in E.I.R. (Executive Intelligence Review), Volume 22, Number 48, December 1, 1995

America's 'National Party' Spearheaded the Battle Against British Ideology

by Anton Chaitkin

Benjamin Franklin and a small group of nationalists associated with him directed the American Revolution, and wrote the U. S. Constitution. The Franklin circle, with their particular political-economic tradition and their close organization, persisted well beyond the Revolution. They formed the core of a "national party," that brought about the modem world by industrializing the United States, and fighting for the industrialization of other countries, over the determined opposition of the rulers of the British Empire.

Yet the epoch-making, historical character of the American Revolution, and the true philosophical identity of its nationalist leaders, are largely unknown to the people of the Twentieth Century.

In an attempt to correct this deficit in our national memory, we shall here illustrate something of the profound gulf separating America's founders from their British enemies. We shall look in upon the Constitutional Convention, and then step back to survey the ideas of the nationalists, dating from before the Revolution, and extending up through the first Presidential administration of the republic.

1. Spokesmen for humanity

It was the summer of 1787, more than five years after the Americans and their French allies had forced the British Army to surrender at Yorktown. The British ruling clique had signed a treaty formally recognizing America's independence, but they continued pressing for the destruction of the new United States of America. British trade war undermined American home production, while impoverished mobs threatened anarchy. The British military still infested American frontier areas, arming the Indians.

The leaders of the Revolution met again in Independence Hall, Philadelphia, where 11 years earlier they had declared their separation from British tyranny. They now sought to create a strong national government for the United States, to protect the Revolution and carry out its goals.

The Constitution they wrote, though flawed by the necessity of including states which continued the British Empire's practice of Negro slavery, nevertheless provided a framework for national growth and progress that could transform human society. The improvement of the population to enable real self-government, to allow man to conquer nature-these were the purposes of the nationalists who prevailed at Philadelphia that summer.

The debates were secret and no official transcript was published, but various notes were taken and some accounts of the proceedings were published. The argument at the Convention continued afterwards, during the fight over ratifying the Constitution. With this record of 1787-88, we are able to vividly contrast the nationalists' aims against those of the slaveowners, and other followers of John Locke's oligarchism.

In accord with Locke's sordid opinion that

"the great and chief end . . . of men uniting into commonwealths, and putting themselves under government, is the preservation of their property,"

some delegates proposed that only substantial property-owners be allowed to vote in elections for Congress. Nationalist delegate James Wilson of Pennsylvania was reported to have replied, that

"he could not agree that property was the sole or the primary object of Government and society. The cultivation and improvement of the human mind was the most noble object."

Must the majority of mankind remain fixed in the status of ignorant peasants or slaves, essentially the "property" of a caste of plundering aristocrats, who for their safety wish only to control the rude multitude? Nationalist delegate Alexander Hamilton wrote that America would now answer in favor of the dignity of all men:

"[I]t seems to have been reserved to the people of this country, by their conduct and example, to decide the important question, whether societies of men are really capable or not of establishing good government from reflection and choice, or whether they are forever destined to depend for their political constitutions on accident and force .... [T]he crisis at which we are arrived may with propriety be regarded as the era in which that decision is to be made; and a wrong election of the part we shall act may . . . deserve to be considered as the general misfortune of mankind.”(1)

Without a strong national government, which could open up the West and develop modem industry, local petty establishments in league with the British could preserve rural backwardness and perpetuate slavery. Hamilton likened "states' rights" to the anarchism of the ancient feudal nobility:

"The power of the head of the nation was commonly too weak, either to preserve the public peace , or to protect the people against the oppressions of their immediate lords . The barons, or nobles , equally the enemies of the sovereign and the oppressors of the common people , were dreaded and detested by both; till mutual danger and mutual interest effected a union between them fatal to the power of the aristocracy.” (2)

Meanwhile, Thomas Jefferson, who had turned away from the humanist influences of his youth, now spoke the language of the cynical British radical philosophers with whom he had recently been keeping company. Though he remained officially neutral on the question of the Constitution while he was abroad as a diplomat, Jefferson wrote:

"In the American states ... every one , by his property , or by his satisfactory situation, is interested in the support of law and order. Such men may safely and advantageously reserve to themselves a wholesome control over the public affairs, and a degree of freedom which in the hands of the canaille [the human dogs, or riff-raff] of the cities of Europe, would be instantly perverted to the demolition and destruction of everything public and private .”(3)

At the Constitutional Convention, James Wilson and Alexander Hamilton worked for the nationalist cause headed by the two principal leaders of the Revolution, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington. General Washington, as the Convention's chairman, did not personally enter into the formal debates; and the 81-year-old Franklin gave his own few speeches to Wilson to read for him.

But the events of 1787 can only be comprehended as part of the long war of the "national party" against the British oligarchy, going back to the 1750s alliance of Franklin and Washington for American military defense and westward settlement, back further to the Mathers of Massachusetts and Spotswood of Virginia, back to Jonathan Swift and Gottfried Leibniz , who organized America as a project of European Renaissance humanism. (4)

Let us now step back to look at the "national party" that shaped the republic and its progress , beginning with the tight organization of Franklin and his associates. We will see the mobilization of the peculiar genius of the United States, the anti-British American Revolution that was to continue through Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Edison.

2. Franklin: Plan progress to stamp out usury

Philadelphia was the capital of the Revolution, because Franklin had made that city the headquarters for his own vastly influential organization called "The Junto" (1727 to late 1760s). In the same period, Franklin worked in England and continental Europe, spurring the hopes and coordinating the actions of all the world's republicans.

It has been said, by dishonest Anglophile historians, that Franklin's opposition to British restrictions on the trade of their American colonial subjects made him an advocate of "free trade," an enemy of "government interference in the marketplace" !

In a collection of Franklin's writings published by the MacMillan Company in 1907, the editor, Albert Henry Smyth, says that

"Franklin was an unfaltering believer in free trade . . . latter day schools of free traders seem to have borrowed much from him . . . Franklin's ideal was a life of thrift, caution, comfort and husbandry."

Franklin himself is then quoted, to the effect that when nations engage in trade war against each other, everyone suffers.

Yes - work, thrift, and industry. But should society promote this activity, or passively observe its failure under the thrall of a parasitical oligarchy?

The first book issued by Benjamin Franklin as a printer in Philadelphia, Ways and Means for the Inhabitants of Delaware to Become Rich, was a straight-out demand for government sponsorship of manufacturing, through protective tariffs and bounties on exports.

In March 1729, Franklin himself wrote "A Modest Inquiry into the Nature And Necessity of Paper Currency." In defiance of the British Board of Trade , he argued for plentiful money and credit, to give prosperity to all productive persons , and to defeat the power of usurers . Franklin's Junto then promoted his pamphlet and pushed a bill for the issuance of paper money through the legislature of the Pennsylvania colony. As Franklin had foreseen, the result was not inflationary, because the new buying power was chiefly applied to increasing productive investment.

In 1765, Franklin proposed to the British government, as an alternative to taxing the colonies, the setting up of loan offices throughout America. New money would be loaned to farmers and home builders , and the interest they paid on their mortgages would be the government's revenue. Franklin stressed that, with cheap credit assured by government intervention, society would not be at the mercy of usurers.

He had earlier proposed, as the first step toward uniting the colonies and forming a national leadership,

"That one society be formed of virtuosi or ingenious men, residing in the several colonies, to be called the American Philosophical Society."

The scientific organization, headquartered in Philadelphia and managed by members of his Junto, was to concern itself with agronomy, medicine , geology and mining, chemistry, machine-building, inventions and manufacturing, the design of infrastructure , and

"all philosophical experiments that let light into the nature of things, tend to increase the power of man over matter, and multiply the conveniences or pleasures of life."

Franklin further proposed that,

"by permission of the postmaster-general, [the society's] communications pass between the secretary of the society and the members, postage-free."

The society was at length established, and acted effectively against British-imposed restrictions on American colonials' manufacturing. Franklin meanwhile organized a continental postal system as the postmaster-general. The projects and the training of America's industrial, scientific, and political leadership, were thus subsidized by government, under Franklin's personal direction.

3. Nationalism or subjugation

Late in 1776, as the British Army was advancing toward Philadelphia, the Continental Congress picked up and fled to Baltimore, leaving Robert Morris in complete charge of executive government for the five-month-old United States. Morris had been a vice president of the provisional military government of Pennsylvania (the Committee of Safety) under its president, Benjamin Franklin. Morris was also chairman of the "Secret Committee" of the American Congress, responsible for procuring arms for the Revolution.

That same December, Franklin arrived in Paris, where he would direct American diplomacy and international fundraising for the Revolution.

On Dec. 31, 1776, General Washington requested an immediate $50,000 in silver from Morris. Washington needed money for an intelligence service; and his troops, having surprised the British by crossing the Delaware on Christmas Eve, were nonetheless about to leave the Army en masse unless they received some pay. Morris wangled a loan for the whole sum from a not-too-sympathetic Quaker acquaintance and sent the cash to Washington the next morning.

From then on, through the American victory at Yorktown in 1781, and past the Peace Treaty of 1783, Morris and Franklin corresponded very often, sometimes more than daily, across the Atlantic. Morris, General Washington, and a handful of Franklin-allied congressmen met together regularly, as a de facto executive committee.

No money was available to fight the war, but money had to be gotten anyway. There were substantially no industries in America that could be taxed, as the British had in recent decades done what they could to prevent industrial development in the colonies.

Franklin borrowed in Europe, and Morris and Franklin frantically juggled transatlantic bank accounts. Morris was forced to primarily use private channels for domestic loans and contributions to the patriotic military forces.

Without a strong central government, the American cause suffered badly. Exasperated by usury and war profiteering, and prodded by British-agent mob leaders, state legislatures passed laws to prohibit shipments of goods into other states as a vain form of price control. In 1779 and 1780, the Continental Congress issued $203 million in currency, which sank in value as it was printed (Sam Adams had to pay $400 for a hat in Boston). Having no power to levy taxes, Congress directly requisitioned supplies of grain, tobacco, and clothes; pigeons and rats overran the grain warehouses.

Was the country doomed to be left to the mercy of speculators, or abandoned to the British? In September 1780, Washington's intelligence coordinator Col. Alexander Hamilton called for the creation of an actual national government with power to save the country, in a letter circulated to men of influence through his friend James Duane.

"Without certain revenue, a government can have no power. That power which holds the purse-strings absolutely, must rule."

Under the present, vulnerable system, Hamilton said, the

"moneyed men have not an immediate interest to uphold [public] credit. They may even, in many ways, find it in their interest to undermine it."

Hamilton's proposal of an official Department of Finance, with Morris as the Financier, was adopted by Congress. On May 17, 1781, in his first official act as Financier of the nation, Morris proposed that Congress should charter a national bank, which Morris, Alexander Hamilton, and legal scholar James Wilson had worked out together in the preceding months and which was already functioning in a makeshift fashion.

Congress chartered the Bank of North America, with power to take deposits, issue legitimate bank notes, and loan funds to the government. The chartering act recommended to the states that no other bank or bankers should be established or permitted within the United States, during the war.

Morris visited General Washington in camp during August 1781, to plan the campaign that was to win the war. Morris promised to finance a drive into Virginia, and Washington agreed to undertake it. Some of the gold came on loan from France, some from Morris's private sources. Every phase of the march toward Yorktown was supplied by minute-to-minute planning out of Philadelphia.

Continuing to function under national charter after the war, the Bank of North America was able to expand available credit, forcing down interest rates that had gone as high as 2.5% per month. When "ultra-democratic" politicians in the Pennsylvania legislature attacked the Bank of North America, George Washington's pamphleteer Thomas Paine went back into action. Paine, who had called upon patriots to defend the Revolution in its darkest days, now counterattacked the demagogues who would destroy the Bank.

In his "Dissertations on Government," Paine wrote of the military disaster that had faced the country in 1780. General Washington had written to the Pennsylvania legislature, warning that

"the distress . . . from the want of every necessary [thing] ... had arisen to such a pitch, that the appearances of mutiny and discontent were so strongly marked on the countenance of the army, that he dreaded the event of every hour."

During that crisis, meanwhile, the populist politicians were busy bringing in

"petitions [for their constituents] to be exempt from paying taxes."

It was then, Paine wrote, that the patriots had organized the national bank, which these same demagogues now demanded be torn down.

Thus were the permanent battle lines drawn between the nationalist leaders, and their opponents, who would abandon the Revolution to the superior money power of the British Empire.

4. 'The moral sense, independent of advantage'

Under the loose compact of government ("Articles of Confederation") drawn up during the Revolutionary War, there was no secure source of national government revenue, no common tariff laws; the impoverished country was in chaos which threatened to break up the fragile Union.

In this continuing crisis, as the Constitutional Convention met in Philadelphia in May 1787, Benjamin Franklin organized a meeting at his home to define for his associates the necessary political economy of the new nation. He convened another such meeting on Aug. 9. At these gatherings of Franklin's "Society for Political Inquiries," the delegates heard addresses by a young merchant named Tench Coxe on the need for government encouragement of manufacturing and commerce, so that America could rapidly industrialize.

In the coming months, Coxe's writings would be published by Franklin's protégé, the radical Irish nationalist leader and immigrant Mathew Carey. When the first United States Presidential administration came into office, Tench Coxe was to be appointed Assistant Treasury Secretary under Alexander Hamilton, and he would do much of the detail work for Hamilton's 1791 Report on Manufactures, the plan for America's industrialization.

An absurd version of the history of those dramatic days (including the Constitutional Convention) has come down to us from the Anglophile historians, a version in which the nationalists play no significant role, and indeed, in which American nationalism seems never to have existed. This story makes James Madison the "Father of the Constitution," using Madison's own account of the Convention, which was only published 30 years after the events in question. He had in the intervening years aligned himself with the vicious attacks of Jefferson, Aaron Burr, and Albert Gallatin against the nationalist measures of George Washington's founding U.S. administration, and he was later to prove a pitifully weak President.

Yet Madison was a strong ally of Franklin and Washington at the Constitutional Convention, never agreed with John Locke's anti-Christian views, and reverted in old age to support of nationalist measures to save the Union. The ambiguity in Madison's biography has made him a tempting object for Anglophiles to use, to replace Franklin and Hamilton in the center of American thought.

The so-called Virginia Plan was the first outline for a central government brought into the Convention, as a point of departure for the deliberations. It had been worked out in preliminary discussion among Washington, Madison, and the other five Virginia delegates. The national structure called for in this plan was in many ways analogous to most of the state constitutions already adopted: a two-house legislature, with separate executive and judiciary departments.

The Constitution, as agreed to, differed from the Virginia Plan in several important features. Three crucial points, now in our scheme of government, were chiefly the work of James Wilson, who had been the legal counsel for the Bank of North America.

Wilson was also president of the Illinois-Wabash Company. He proposed that the U.S. government prepare the company's land (including the territory of what was later the state of Illinois) with pre-built towns and farms, to be occupied by poor immigrants who would make low monthly payments. Thus, in opposition to Locke, widespread private property was to be created under government patronage. This was in fact how the power of the nation was built up, in association with the midwestern canal-building of the 1830s - 1840s, and under President Abraham Lincoln's massive giveaway, the Homestead Act.

Congress

The preliminary Virginia Plan would have had the second branch of the legislature (later called the Senate) appointed by the first (the House of Representatives). In the ensuing debate, it was proposed by anti-democratic "states' rights" advocates, that both the House and Senate be appointed by the state legislatures; the Senate was to resemble somewhat the British House of Lords. Wilson and Madison led the successful fight for a popularly elected House, and Wilson defeated the proposal for property ownership to be the criterion for voting in Congressional elections.

As for the Senate, James Wilson disagreed that the British government could serve as any model for the United States:

"Our manners, our laws, the abolition of entails and primogeniture, the whole genius of the people are opposed to it."

But his argument for a Senate directly elected by the people was defeated; the legislatures would appoint senators, until Wilson's proposal became law in 1913, in the Seventeenth Amendment to the Constitution.

By Benjamin Franklin's compromise proposal, each state would have two members of the Senate, but all spending bills would have to be initiated in the popularly elected House.

The Executive

The Virginia Plan called for an undefined "national executive" to be chosen by Congress. James Wilson proposed that which the British Empire ruling clique has always feared the most in the United States: that the Executive branch be headed by a single person, with strong and clearly defined powers. As a member of the Committee of Detail, Wilson was the principal author of the first draft of the Constitution, in which this Executive chief got his job title; Wilson had invented "the President of the United States."

In his law lectures at the University of Pennsylvania a few years later, Wilson - then Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court - explained the unique American concept of the Presidency:

"The British throne is surrounded by counsellors. With regard to their authority, a profound and mysterious silence is observed ... Between power and responsibility they interpose an impenetrable barrier. Who possesses the executive power? The king. When its baleful emanations fly over the land, who are responsible for the mischief? His ministers. Amidst their multitude, and the secrecy, with which business, especially that of a perilous kind, is transacted, it will be often difficult to select the culprits; still more so, to punish them . . . . “... What is wanting in authority may be supplied by intrigue; and, in the place of constitutional influence, may be substituted that subtle ascendancy, which is acquired and preserved by deeply dissembled obsequiousness. To so many arts, secrets unceasing, and well directed, can we suppose that a prince, in whose disposition is found anything weak, indolent, or accommodating, will not be frequently induced to yield? Hence springs the evils of a partial, an indecisive, and a disjointed administration. "In the United States, our first executive magistrate is not obnubilated behind the mysterious obscurity of counsellors . . .. "

The Judiciary

The Virginia Plan would give Congress the power both to appoint, and to dismiss federal judges. But on behalf of the nationalists, Wilson fought for and won Presidential appointment of the judges, and their continuance in office except in cases of proven malfeasance.

In a law lecture, perhaps among those he delivered to President Washington and members of his cabinet, Justice Wilson warned of the dangers of a judiciary that lacks independence:

"Let us suppose a union of the executive and judicial powers . . . . The laws might be eluded or perverted; and the execution of them might become, in the hands of the magistrate and his minions, an engine of tyranny and injustice ... Will redress be found in the courts of justice? In those courts, the very persons who were guilty of the oppression in their administration, sit as judges, to give a sanction to that oppression by their decrees. Nothing is to be more dreaded than maxims of law and reasons of state blended together by judicial authority. Among all the terrible instruments of arbitrary power, decisions of courts, whetted and guided and impelled by considerations of policy, cut with the keenest edge, and inflict the deepest and most deadly wounds."

Wilson then described the exact historical model for the clique which had taken over power in Britain and Holland, to mankind's great sorrow:

"At Venice, where an aristocracy, jealous and tyrannical, absorbs every power, behold the state inquisitors, and the lion's mouth, at all times open for the secret accusations of spies and informers. In what a situation must the wretched subjects be under such a government, all the powers of which are leagued, in awful combination, against the peace and tranquility of their minds!"

But what is the source of justice? Is the justice which we hope to see associated with a republican government, naturally to be expected, as reflecting man's inborn moral sense? Gottfried Leibniz, and James Logan, had attacked John Locke for his assertion that man was born without a sense of right and wrong. Now, in explaining the grounds on which he and his associates formed the U. S. government, Wilson joined the fray and exposed Locke's notions as barbarism.

In his lecture on the Law of Nature, Wilson said:

"All languages speak of a beautiful and a deformed, a right and a wrong, an agreeable and disagreeable, a good and ill, in actions, affections, and characters. All languages, therefore, suppose a moral sense, by which these qualities are perceived and distinguished. "The whole circle of the arts of imitation proves the reality of the moral sense. They suppose, in human conduct, a sublimity, a beauty, a greatness, an excellence, independent of advantage or disadvantage, profit or loss. On him, whose heart is indelicate or hard; on him, who has no admiration of what is truly noble; on him, who has no sympathetick sense of what is melting and tender, the highest beauty of the mimick arts must make, indeed, but a faint and transient impression. If we were void of a relish for moral excellence, how frigid and uninteresting would the finest descriptions of life and manners appear! How indifferent are the finest strains of harmony, to him who has not a musical ear?"

This expresses the thinking of America's founders and defenders. We can hear the same from Alexander Hamilton, writing during the Revolution, criticizing the claim that man's rights derive from a social contract, or a from a bargain negotiated with the powerful:

"The sacred rights of mankind are not to be rummaged for among old parchments or musty records. They are written as with a sunbeam in the whole volume of human nature by the hand of Divinity itself, and can never be erased or obscured by mortal power.”(5)

1. Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay, The Federalist, Essay No. I, written by Hamilton, (New York: The Tudor Publishing Co., 1942). EIR December 1, 1995

2. The Federalist, No. 17, Hamilton, op. cit.

3. Quoted in Catherine Drinker Bowen, Miracle at Philadelphia (Boston: Little, Brown and Co. , 1966), p. 72.

4. H. Graham Lowry, How the Nation Was Won: America’s Untold Story, 1630-1754 (Washington D. c.: Executive Intelligence Review, 1988).

5. In The Farmer Refuted, pamphlet written by Hamilton and issued in 1775.

