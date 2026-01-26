This article first appeared in E.I.R. (Executive Intelligence Review), Volume 22, Number 48, December 1, 1995

America’s ‘National Party’ Spearheaded the Battle Against British Ideology - Part 2

by Anton Chaitkin

5. The Constitution, despite the Tories

Among the most contorted lies that confound the attempt to study American history, is that the immoral precepts of the British imperialist philosophers John Locke and Adam Smith — laissez-faire, free trade, the defense of usury -- express the intent of the founders of the federal government.

The falsehood becomes particularly glaring in the examination of the career of Albert Gallatin, the leading advocate within America of British “free-market” political economy. Remembered now as Treasury Secretary for Presidents Jefferson and Madison, Gallatin in his day was widely known as the “arch-fiend” and “enemy of mankind” who tried to crush the new republic.

It was just after the Constitution was drafted, and was sent out to be voted on by the people of each state, that Gallatin began to make his presence felt in America.

He had arrived from Geneva in 1780 during the Revolution, at age 19, but he took no part in the war. Back in Switzerland, Gallatin’s mental universe was formed from childhood with his neighbor Voltaire, the cynical propagandist for Britain’s Locke and Newton, the slanderer of Leibniz. By the time he left for America, young Gallatin had already become intimate with many of the top staff members of British secret intelligence director Lord Shelburne.

The prince of Hesse, closely connected to the aristocratic Gallatin family, had offered Gallatin the position of lieutenant colonel over the Hessians whom the prince was selling to King George III as mercenaries against America; but Gallatin came over in plain clothes. Three years earlier, Benjamin Franklin had written a savage satire on the enemy’s use of mercenaries. It had been revealed that the British would pay Gallatin’s friend, the prince, for each Hessian sent over, and extra money for each one who died. The satire purported to quote a Hessian count on his “joy” that only 345 out of 1,950 of his subjects escaped being killed at the Battle of Trenton, and how the wounded should be put out of their misery. (6)

After the Revolution, Gallatin came out from hiding in the Maine woods, moved to western Pennsylvania, and began guiding the anti-national political forces.

The Pennsylvania legislature, attempting to call a state ratification convention, was stalled, when the forces led by Gallatin staged a walkout and prevented a quorum from being achieved. Pro-Constitution laborers and tradesmen, incensed by this behavior, went to the houses of two anti-federalists, broke in, and dragged them kicking and screaming back to the legislature.

Gallatin and his underlings preached that the U. S. Constitution was dangerous

“in inviting rather than guarding against the approaches of tyranny” and “its tendency to a consolidation, not a confederation, of the States.”

At the Pennsylvania ratification convention, Gallatin worked through his floor captain John Smilie in a showdown against Franklin, Wilson, and the Philadelphians; Gallatin’s forces lost two to one.

The national government having been successfully formed, Gallatin set out to smash it. Gallatin had the Pennsylvania state legislature appoint him a U. S. senator, but the Senate voted his appointment void, as he could not be considered a U. S. citizen. Meanwhile, Gallatin’s agitators were leading backward rural people in the drunken rioting known as the Whiskey Rebellion, directed against the U. S. government’s right to collect taxes. President Washington sent an army headed by Alexander Hamilton to enforce the law. Gallatin escaped justice, though Hamilton and his allies knew him to be a British agent. As Treasury secretary, Gallatin later effectively dissolved both the U. S. Army and Navy in order to “cut the budget,” paving the way for the British invasion of the United States in 1814, during which they burned the White House.

In accord with his status as theoretical leader of the free-market faction, speaking for Locke and Jeremy Bentham and the radical British empiricists, the Anglophiles have boldly put forward Gallatin as representative of the Founding Fathers’ philosophy! A visitor approaching the front of the rebuilt White House on Pennsylvania Avenue, may look to his left and see the lone statue of Albert Gallatin, the Swiss intriguer, standing next door, in front of the U. S. Treasury. Hamilton, who personally guided the national fight for the adoption of the Constitution, in opposition to Gallatin and his minions, has been allowed a statue on the other side of the Treasury building.

Back in 1788, strategy letters went out constantly from Hamilton in New York to his pro-federalist allies in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. This helped to swing the balance against the anti-Constitution forces, including assorted demagogues and Tories. The leader of the opposition in New Hampshire, for example, was Joshua Atherton, who had been imprisoned during the Revolution for his collaboration with the British Army.

Hamilton’s own pro-Constitution political base was among the working class voters of New York City; the opposition was strongest in upstate regions dominated by the old Dutch land barons around Albany. In the New York State ratification convention, Hamilton faced down Gov. George Clinton, who was playing political games in support of the anti-nationalists. Hamilton let it be known that if Clinton’s forces stopped New York from ratifying, New York City would join the Union on its own, leaving the state poor and powerless. At this, the governor’s political patronage machine crumbled and the nationalist victory was won.

6. Nationalism and free will

Alexander Hamilton’s name, more than any other, is identified with the economic doctrines of American nationalism. The world’s educated persons admire Hamilton as the leader of a school of thought which successfully challenged British imperial tyranny and built up modern industrial society.

At the close of the Revolutionary War, the American economy languished; the small, backward country was threatened with collapse without a strong central governing authority. Col. Alexander Hamilton wrote an article for the New-York Packet (7) explaining the need for a supreme Union government. Hamilton summarized the origin of the wealth of the two greatest European powers, in the purposeful action of their national regimes:

“Trade may be said to have taken its rise in England under the auspices of Elizabeth; and its rapid progress there is in a great measure to be ascribed to the fostering care of government in that and succeeding reigns. “From a different spirit in the government, with superior advantages, France was much later in commercial improvements, nor would her trade have been at this time in so prosperous a condition had it not been for the abilities and indefatigable endeavors of the great Colbert. He laid the foundation of the French commerce, and taught the way to his successors to enlarge and improve it. The establishment of the woolen manufacture, in a kingdom, where nature seemed to have denied the means, is one among many proofs, how much may be effected in favour of commerce by the attention and patronage of a wise administration. The number of useful edicts passed by Louis the 14th, and since his time, in spite of frequent interruptions from the jealous enmity of Great Britain, has advanced that of France to a degree which has excited the envy and astonishment of its neighbors.” (emphasis in original)

A powerful nation could be created, “where nature seemed to have denied the means”! Hamilton thus celebrated the accomplishments of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, the Minister of Finance who, while managing the economy, had made the young Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz his protégé in the French Academy of Science. Hamilton wrote this some 80 years after Leibniz had attacked Locke’s claim that man, like the beasts, was the slave of nature rather than its creative improver, in the image of God.

Instead of Newton ‘s and Locke ‘s isolated individuals, each pursuing his separate pleasures while avoiding pain, Hamilton and the American founders believed that man’s free will must be expressed practically by a free society through its own government’s actions. And thus a country can change its apparent destiny of backwardness, can industrialize, and end its submission to imperial might.

Hamilton was born in the Danish West Indies, either in 1755 or 1757, a Scottish merchant’s illegitimate son. His unusual path to America was uniquely bound up with the struggle for national independence.

Several years earlier (in 1749), Franklin founded and became the first president of the Academy of Philadelphia; it was to grow into the University of Pennsylvania. In 1751, Franklin chose the Presbyterian minister and Classical scholar Francis Alison as the school’s principal. Franklin was rather heavily involved with Presbyterian affairs: He built Philadelphia’ s Second Presbyterian Church, along with his next door neighbor and Junto member, Elias Boudinot III.

Also in 1751, a bright young Presbyterian graduate student named Hugh Knox arrived in Philadelphia, a Scots-Irish immigrant. Franklin’s Academy principal took Knox in hand, recruited him to Franklin’s growing intelligence organization, and got him a teaching job close by in Delaware. Knox attended the College of New Jersey (later Princeton University) from 1753 to 1755. At Princeton, Knox cultivated his friendship with the family of Elias Boudinot III, who had been appointed postmaster of Princeton, under Postmaster General Benjamin Franklin.

Hugh Knox went down to the West Indies in 1755 as a Presbyterian minister. For the next 16 years, Knox was the parson for the four-square-mile Dutch island of Saba. He lived in the Dutch governor’s house and married the governor’s daughter.

Tensions rose between the American colonists and the British, and Knox‘s position as a Franklin intelligence agent, in precisely that forlorn place, became increasingly important. The Dutch were neutral in the wars between Britain and France, and the tiny Dutch island to the west of Saba, St. Eustatius, was a smuggling base for the Americans. Before the Revolutionary War broke out, Franklin ‘s European networks had quietly arranged for arms and ammunition to be shipped in quantity to St. Eustatius, as a depot for transshipment to the Americans. During the Revolutionary War, the waters around Saba and St. Eustatius swarmed with ships going to America from France, carrying supplies and men for the war against Britain.

The Rev . Hugh Knox wrote a blistering pamphlet in 1770, defending free will, and attacking the Calvinism of Jonathan Edwards, the main American theological advocate of John Locke. Knox knew the radical anti-republican Edwards somewhat from the inside, having studied theology at Princeton under Edwards’s son-in-law Aaron Burr, Sr. (whose son, the future U. S. Vice President Aaron Burr, Jr., would later shoot and kill Hamilton in a duel in 1804).

Reverend Knox moved over to the Danish island of St. Croix the following year. There he took one of his parishioners under his wing, the teenager Alexander Hamilton. Knox supplied Hamilton with his first serious books, Classical literature, and inspired him to Christianity, opposition to slavery, and an awareness of the evil of the British Empire. Hamilton’ s biographies record that in August 1772, after a great hurricane, the clergyman preached a thundering sermon, warning of God’s wrath against the wicked. A week later, Alexander wrote an identical polemic, warning that, to avoid God’s vengeance, the rich must “succor the miserable,” and the white slavemasters who “revel in affluence” must “see the afflictions of humanity, and bestow your superfluity to ease them”; and that he had personally “absolutely been an eyewitness to” each injustice that he reported.

Recognizing Hamilton’s talent, Knox organized his reception among his contacts and sent the young man up to the American mainland. With a letter of introduction from Knox, Hamilton went to live with Elias Boudinot IV -- the son of the Princeton postmaster — in Elizabethtown, New Jersey.

Hamilton was prepared for college in the passionately patriotic Boudinot household, and after a year he was sent to New York to attend King’s College (later Columbia University). The outbreak of a shooting war with the British found the young student fully ready to play a man’s part in the military struggle. He had already been recruited to the American Revolution, in fact, by the Franklin intelligence organization, before he had even arrived on the continent.

Hamilton served during the Revolution as General Washington’s chief aide and military intelligence officer. Within the Continental Congress, which was often slow to function effectively in support of the Army, Elias Boudinot IV was the congressman politically closest to Washington and Hamilton, helping them coordinate intelligence matters, prisoner exchanges, etc.

After the adoption of the Constitution, in the first session of the new U.S. Congress, Congressman Boudinot proposed that the functions of the Treasury be supervised by one man. He tailored the office to suit Alexander Hamilton, who was then chosen for the job by President George Washington. When Hamilton’s economic development program came under attack by Albert Gallatin and Thomas Jefferson in 1793, Boudinot led the defense.

We cannot elaborate here Hamilton’s economic program for the founding Presidential administration. 8 He restored the national credit, while creating a national bank and America‘s national currency. During his term of office, he intervened vigorously in markets, using every public and private instrument available to defeat usury and to counter Wall Street speculators who were trying to destroy the value of government securities.

Hamilton fought for the right of the national government to assume all outstanding Revolutionary War debts of the states that were being consolidated into the Union. No separate negotiations or bargains with powerful creditors could be allowed to undermine national sovereignty. Hamilton achieved this nationalist objective in a political deal with Thomas Jefferson: In return, Hamilton had to agree to place the future national capital within the southern slave section of the country.

He sharply differed with the heirs of John Locke on the question of slavery. Hamilton continued the role of Benjamin Franklin, who had died in 1790, as the preeminent U.S. antislavery activist. A Hamilton letter (March 14, 1779) to Continental Congress head John Jay had endorsed the project of creating two or three Revolutionary War battalions of Negroes. This

“will open the door to emancipation,”

he wrote.

“This circumstance, I confess, has no small weight in inducing me to wish the success of the project; for the dictates of humanity and true policy equally interest me in favour of this unfortunate class of men.”

He continued that Negroes’

“natural faculties are probably as good as ours” and “an essential part of the plan is to give them freedom with their muskets.”

In his 1791 Report on Manufactures, Hamilton called for protective tariffs, bounties , and other means by which government could engineer a dramatic change in the character of the U. S. population, from a rural to a modern skilled people. This urbanization and industry-building, together with heavy immigration and westward infrastructure development, was the plan of Franklin, Washington, and Hamilton for outflanking and gradually overcoming the system of plantation slavery.

But mounting opposition by the Jefferson-Gallatin party effectively blocked Hamilton’s policy outlook - and U. S. industrialization - for a span of about 30 years. The ideas of Franklin and Hamilton were revived by a new generation of nationalist leaders in the 1820s, and again by Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War of the 1860s. Belatedly, the Report on Manufactures (8) was put into effective action. And the Founding Fathers‘ program, under the name of “Hamiltonian economics, “ spread throughout the world.

During the first administration of President Washington, Secretary of State Jefferson and his Swiss economic theoretician, Albert Gallatin, launched an all-out attack against the U. S. national development program. Under the direction of their crony, British spy Aaron Burr, a prostitute successfully trapped Hamilton into a blackmail scenario; Hamilton eventually resigned after suffering a campaign of lies and terror against his integrity. Jefferson ran successfully for President in 1800, choosing Burr as his Vice President and Gallatin as Treasury secretary.

Jefferson was always ambivalent and opportunistic - Lyndon LaRouche recently described him perfectly as “politically bisexual”! As a young man in Virginia, Jefferson had been the political and intellectual companion of humanists, allies of Washington and Franklin. The most important was Jefferson‘s law professor and string quartet partner, George Wythe, the Platonist teacher of Greek and natural law. Though Jefferson played no outstanding role in the Revolution, in 1776 as a Continental Congressman, he was the principal author of the magnificent Declaration of Independence, which was edited by Franklin and others.

In France, as the U. S. ambassador in the middle 1780s, Jefferson became a constant companion of two British imperial representatives: Dugald Stewart, a teacher of radical empiricist philosophy; and his housemate Lord Dare, the son of the chief of the British intelligence service Lord Shelburne. Jefferson more and more identified himself with the anarchist attack on the French nation, run by Shelburne‘s networks, which culminated in the Reign of Terror, and the execution of France‘s leading scientists and nationalists.

As President, Jefferson did act to double the size of the nation, with the Louisiana Purchase. And he spoke out against northern Anglophile secessionists during the 1812-1815 U. S. war with Britain: Jefferson wrote to Lafayette, saying he knew that similar anti-national “French revolutionaries” had been paid British agents.

But the Anglophile mythmakers have brought forward Jefferson‘s most vile sabotage of national development, which they call a defense of the free market; and they have fraudulently mashed that perfidy together into a package with the ideas of human equality which he earlier shared with the Revolution‘s leaders.

The insane racialism and feudalism of America‘s enemies such as John Locke, have thus been peddled as the very founding principles of the nation. Yet the real American Revolution had, as Wilson had written,

“a beauty, a greatness, an excellence, independent of advantage or disadvantage, profit or loss,“

which Newton and Locke would not have understood.

