Note: The context for this statement is the looming U.S. executive decision to stage long range missile attacks from Ukraine deep into Russia, in the face of Russia’s declaration that this would mean direct war between NATO and Russia.

Anton Chaitkin Remarks for IPC 9/13/24

Americans Could Act,

If They Are Inspired by Their Sacred Rights

At this fearful turning point, we need to look deeply into our history. We should summon the knowledge and courage to act in new ways to protect humanity.

We have to move some with influence, to interfere against this fatal direction. But the American people could act, even quickly and decisively, if they are inspired by their sacred rights.

Begin by asking, who is driving us to nuclear war? How should we understand this Anglo-American murder faction, in our whole national story?

First go back to the 1960s. President John Kennedy stood up for our people’s future, for high-wage steelmaking jobs, against the transatlantic financiers. As an American nationalist, for nuclear power and dams and the space program. And he challenged the imperial murder faction, by pushing for these industrial advancements for all other nations, especially Russia, and for Africa and the Arabs -- advanced nuclear power and nuclear disarmament. Kennedy had built his career exposing the shameful Dulles collaboration with killer European colonial empires.

This mindset, combining American interests and cooperation for peace, gave JFK the wisdom to pull us alive through the Cuban missile crisis.

It is easily proved that all the great historical advances have been from that kind of leadership, challenging the imperial financiers who stole but didn’t build.

His brother Robert and Dr. Martin Luther King inspired the human race in their own ways, against these killers. These three most important American leaders were shot down.

The Anglo-American killer faction then imposed their power over our constitutional form of govt and put us in permanent war instead of peace, took down high-wage industry and substituted cheap labor, imposed censorship and surveillance and called it freedom, and bred demoralization and drug addiction. Note carefully that the de-industrializers were not poor hippies but fascists.

The American people do not support the direction this murder faction has given to foreign and domestic policy these past 50 years since they took the place of our rightful leaders. No majority would vote for their suicidal agenda.

This enemy internal faction goes back to our Revolutionary victory over the British empire. The British leaders decided that no other nation should be allowed to gain the new scientific powers over nature from the ongoing industrial revolution. This was their so-called free trade doctrine, and their raw materials looting policy.

The empire’s allies within the USA were the tories in the Revolution; the slaveowners and their Mexican war; and the Wall street/London/slaveowner alliance that fought against USA industrialization.

This is the pro-imperial, fascist faction, going back to our founding. We had to fight them to get progress every step of the way, progress of industry and living standards.

Wall Street built none of our great industries. Anti-Wall Street nationalists did it. Protective tariffs, government sponsorship of infrastructure and national guidance of credit to productive enterprise, in partnership with pro-national industrial and technical leaders, built the power of the USA.

And we wanted Russia and China and Japan and Germany to rise as our partners against imperial power. Franklin and Lincoln and FDR made this our proud national identity.

So the great secret of history is that today’s killer imperialists are the age-old enemy of America’s rise. And they now say they will push the world to its doom to stop the rise of Russia, China, Africa, the Mideast, Latin America. That they have no right to rise, and that America shall have no influence except the threat of destruction.

Every senior leader has a vivid memory of when America contributed to our own interests and world civilization. Some surely will be brave enough to bring this sacred memory to the American people, to move them to prompt action in this emergency. For a better life for their own children, and the world’s children.