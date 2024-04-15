A Warning to Americans Who Are Complicit in Our Foreign Wars

by Anton Chaitkin, copyright Anton Chaitkin

SUPPOSE you believe, or pretend to believe, that Christian Bible prophecy says a conflict with Israel MUST lead to the end of the world.

Then you must in all decency explain to your children, or to other children who would be annihilated, why you betray Jesus Christ who taught love and mercy. And why instead of being a Christian, you made yourself a slave to the war-makers who wish to rule this world. You must explain this to the children, because if they survive this insanity, your insanity, they will hate you for betraying them.

SUPPOSE you are a Democrat, or a Republican, who agrees to the continuous American and British shipment of bombs to Israel and Ukraine, to keep the wars going as long as it takes to wipe out the populations of those areas. And suppose that some on this planet survive the nuclear annihilation that these things would lead to unless this policy is stopped soon. Those survivors, and the history they write, will name YOU, as the perpetrator -- as the unimaginably evil perpetrator of this tragedy.

SUPPOSE you are a policy influencer in America or England, and you lie all the time, to keep these wars going, and to push for new ones against China and Iran. Your children, or your neighbors’ children, actually SEE YOU lying, frantically lying all the time. Because if you weren’t lying in private, all the time, you wouldn’t be able to keep a straight face while you lied every public minute. You are teaching those children to be wild animals, with no hope and no love, and with only your insane lying as a model. What do you think will happen, to you, and to civilization, as a result?

For your own sake, as well as for the children, it is best to act like a human being, and work to give the children a happy future, rather than to murder them.