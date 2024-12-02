Note from Anton Chaitkin:
A family Thanksgiving has given me a short respite from my race to finish production of Volume Two of Who We Are. Target date for publishing is Christmas.
In place of history this week, I have scanned and offer here a song from Shakespeare, whose melody and harmony I wrote many years ago.
Lullaby from Midsummer Night’s Dream, Act II, Scene 2.
Music by Anton Chaitkin
This is amazing
Very well done! I didn't know you are a fellow musician.