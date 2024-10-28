POSTED! A Sneak Preview of the forthcoming book, Volume 2 of Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy.

The links below take you to a video slide show, with my running explanations, of the 48 pages of illustrations from Volume 2. It is in two parts – two separate videos, each running about 45 minutes. The Part 1 video has the pictures from Chapters 1 through 8, the Part 2 video covers chapters 9 through 12.

This book, Volume 2, is somewhat larger than Volume 1, which was published in 2020. Volume 2 is written and is in the early production phase. The plan and hope is to publish it by this year’s Christmas. Research will then be geared up for Volume 3.

Volume 2 presents core elements of American history that have never come before the public.

Derived from archival sources consulted over several decades, the Volume 2 narrative follows the economic nationalists – led by Abraham Lincoln, Henry C. Carey and the activists of Philadelphia’s industrial/scientific/political complex.

These leaders dedicated their lives to America’s national interests. Here are their aims, their rise to political power in the 1860s and early 1870s, their nation-building achievements, their world influence, and their cataclysmic showdown with the transatlantic financier faction that was to become the Anglo-American establishment.

Volume 3 will take up the story from the pro-imperial Teddy Roosevelt coup d’etat killed McKinley and began the 20th century, up through the resumption of American nationalism in the presidencies of Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.

(Note: the illustrations and captions shown in this preview slide show are not in the final, edited form to be published. You may notice minor errors. And at one point in my commentary during the Part 1 video, I say “Harper’s Ferry” when I mean “Harper’s Weekly” – the magazine.)

--- Anton Chaitkin