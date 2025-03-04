A Revolutionary Book is Preparing to Launch
By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin
Below are detailed contents of Volume 2 (1830s to 1890s) of Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy.
Four years in the making.
This second volume (of 3 projected) is the first-ever inside look at the 19th century strategy war, pitting America’s nation-builders against the transatlantic imperialists. The policy of universal progress. How we created our great industries. The rise of the enemy establishment which trashed the idea of progress.
The 600 page paperback will be published first, followed by the Kindle (e-book) edition. A web site for the book will be set up, with bonus features.
Note: Several pages of pictures follow each of the 12 chapters — 48 picture pages in total
Volume 2 Detailed Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 1 -- LINCOLN ENTERS THE WORLD CONTEST
Why Lincoln is Unknown Today
Carey Defines the Two Systems
Lincoln, Clay, and the National Political War
Cherokees Murdered by Jackson and the Slaveocracy
How Lincoln Built Illinois
Lincoln Challenges Citizens to Defy the Corrupt Establishment
The Transnational Character of the “Evil Spirit”
The Gift to Britain and the War with Mexico
The Party of War and Free Trade
Lincoln’s Economics: Labor Rights, Not Money-Worship
America’s “Unnatural” War and Presidential Lies
Slavery Eclipses Its Underlying Economics
CHAPTER 2 -- THE SLAVE EMPIRE, AND THE STRATEGY TO DEFEAT IT
The Southern Empire Project
Lincoln Assumes Leadership
Defending Man’s High Destiny — Two Lincoln Speeches
1. Lecture on Discoveries and Inventions Speech
· Speech
· Writing
· Printing
· America, and the People’s Right to Progress
2. Address to the Wisconsin Agricultural Fair
· The Evils Which Spring from Want of Sympathy
· Refuting the Mud-Sill Theory, that Workers Must be Slaves
· Lincoln: “The Arts of Peace” Will Prove Malthus Wrong
· How to Increase Productivity
CHAPTER 3 -- HENRY CAREY AND THE RISE OF ABRAHAM LINCOLN
How to Break the Slaveowners’ Power
The Free Trade System Crashes
Carey Shifts the Republicans to Support of the Working Class
Lincoln, Carey, and Anti-Slavery Strategy
Carey: How to Extinguish the Slave Trade
Abolitionists, the Union, and the Two Mothers’ Appeal to King Solomon
Arranging Lincoln’s Nomination
The Carey Circle at the 1860 Republican Convention
“A Complete Revolution in Our Commercial System”
Three Days that Shaped the Modern World
· March 2, 1861: The Morrill Tariff was signed into law
· March 3, 1861: Czar Alexander II freed Russia's 23 million serfs
· March 4, 1861: Lincoln was inaugurated
CHAPTER 4 -- GREENBACKS: LINCOLN VS. THE MONEY POWER
Introduction
An Emergency Path Out of National Bankruptcy
Rallying the People: The First Annual Message
· Standing up to the Imperial Threat
· Popular Funding of the Fight for the Union
· Self-Government, Labor, and Capital
· What Future for the South, and the USA?
Collision on Economic Sovereignty: Legal Tender Currency
Which Governing Principle — Progress, or Usury?
Resurrecting Bentham
A Peek Backstage, in the Continuing Political Struggle
The Place of Lincoln’s Greenbacks in History
CHAPTER 5 -- AGRICULTURAL REFORM: WHY FARMERS
FOUGHT FOR THE “PEOPLE’S DEPARTMENT”
The Persisting Colonial Tie
The Agrarian Paradox
Skinner’s Pioneering Journal, American Farmer
What the Nation Meant to John Skinner
Skinner Begins U.S. Agricultural Journalism
Henry Ellsworth, “Father of the Agriculture Department”: His Rise and Fall
Liebig: Man Has the Power to Rule Over All Natural Laws
1848: Science and the National Interest
1851: The Call to Action
The Farmers’ Society Shapes the Republican Program
Two Agricultural Colleges in the Fight for Universal Progress
1. Maryland’s Patriotic Past and Future
2. Pennsylvania
Lincoln’s Agricultural Revolution
CHAPTER 6 -- TOM SCOTT AND THE PENNSYLVANIA RR IN THE CIVIL WAR
Dramatis Personae for Chapters 6 & 7
Philadelphia in the Lincoln Era
Scott’s Rise to National Leadership
Scott and his Partners in the Civil War
Scott Organizes Military Communications
Combat Intelligence
Emergency Troop Transport
Perfecting the Modern Railroad
CHAPTER 7 -- STEEL AS A NATIONAL PROJECT
The Bessemer-Kelly Process
The Military Looks at Steel
The USA and Britain
Preparations during the Civil War:
1- The Pennsylvania Railroad
2- Daniel Morrell and Eber Ward
3- Holley, Winslow and Griswold
The Philadelphia Center Shapes a Steel Industry
The Tariff, and Broader American Objectives
Consul Dudley’s Warning
London’s American Establishment
The Steel Industry Breaks Through: 1870-1873
Organizing the Petroleum Industry
What Strategy for the West?
CHAPTER 8 -- THE NATION-BUILDERS IN RECONSTRUCTION:
FIGHTING FOR A NEW SOUTH (1865-1873)
Thaddeus Stevens Leads, 1865-1867
Kelley Stirs the South
New England (and Old England) vs. Reconstruction
Carey on Reconstruction and its Opponents
Impeachment
The Fight for Equality and Progress, 1868: China and USA Sign Historic Treaty
The PRR Begins Building the New South
The Southern Transcontinental
CHAPTER 9 -- THE NORTHERN PACIFIC, THE IMPERIAL ATTACK,
AND THE RISE OF THE ECONOMIC ROYALISTS
The Northern Transcontinental: Maintaining the Momentum
American Challenge — Anglo-American Response
The Adams Family Betrays its Heritage
The Crusade Against American Railroads
Bring Back the Dark Ages!
The Enterprise Proceeds
Adams Joins the War Against Carey
London Sounds the Alarm
The First Shots Are Fired
Who Were the Morgans?
Behind the Drexel-Morgan Partnership: the Continuing Imperial War Against the Union
Other Factors Exploited in the Assault on Cooke
Morgan Pulls the Plug
Despite the Collapse, a Fundamental Advance in Steel
Tom Scott’s Last Hurrah: the Grand Bargain for the Presidency
Rockefeller and the 1877 Inferno
CHAPTER 10 -- PALMER’S STRATEGY FOR THE AMERICAN WEST
Whose Resources Are They? Whose Territory?
Preparation for Leadership
Igniting the Inner Light
Conscience in Wartime
North American Visionary
Colorado and Mexico
The Rail War Against Boston
Consideration of the Crimes Against the Native Americans
· Preface
· Helen Jackson Calls Her Country to Account
· Teddy Roosevelt Scolds Helen Jackson
How Palmer Elevated Edison
CHAPTER 11 -- EDISON AND THE PROMISE OF UNIVERSAL PROGRESS
What Inspired National Thinking — And What Changed?
Who Was Edison?
Sponsoring Edison
Edison, Bell, and America’s Reputation
How Edison Became Famous
“An Invention That Will Revolutionize the Motive Power of the World”
Edison’s War of Independence
Edison’s Partners
Edison Steps Down
CHAPTER 12 -- AMERICA AND THE WORLD
Carey and the Centennial
Carey and Germany
Bismarck Shifts National Policy
Carey and the Irish Underground
The World-Shaping Russian-American Friendship
· Industrial
· Military
America, Britain, and Japan: Triumph and Tragedy
The Careyite Labor Movement
The Carey Circle Selects a U.S. President
The U.S. Government in American Hands
Confronting Britain
· In South America
· In New York
The Dimming of the Universal Spirit
Blaine, McKinley, and the Last Years of Lincoln’s America
APPENDICES IN VOLUME 2
John Quincy Adams on America’s Sins Against the Indians
Lincoln’s Northern Adversaries Celebrate His Murder
Bismarck, the Pope, and the Birth of Catholic Social Doctrine
Garfield’s Assassin Explains the Act
James Bulloch, Teddy Roosevelt’s Uncle and Mentor, Funded the Lincoln Assassination
· The Action Team
· What Bulloch Paid For
· Bulloch and Teddy Roosevelt
· Documents
AUXILIARY APPENDICES, WHICH WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE ONLINE
How America’s Enemies Organized the Southern Slave Empire
The Government and the Telegraph
The Philadelphians Confront Treason in Baltimore — April 1861
Volume 2 Picture Credits
Volume 2 Bibliography
Volume 2 Index
Volume 2 Acknowledgments
About the Author
