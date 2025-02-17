A Message from Anton Chaitkin
I spoke with Matt Ehret of the Canadian Patriot podcast on the profound implications of the Trump circle’s apparent orientation to re-industrializing the USA.
I believe this interview was a uniquely moving and provocative discussion. View the video here.
The President and some close associates have attributed the U.S. rise to power to the “American System.” They point out that this was the protectionist industrial policy of U.S. economic nationalist statesmen Alexander Hamilton, Henry Clay, Abraham Lincoln and William McKinley.[1]
The administration would “make America great again” – and keep their working class voter base – by rebuilding the country’s manufacturing with modern capital-intensive, energy-intensive factories.
Following through on this commitment would bring earth-shaking positive consequences for peace, and for deep changes in the thinking of the American people.
My forthcoming book, Volume II of Who We Are, is the definitive history of America’s 19th century nationalists. They industrialized America and spread anti-imperial economics as the favored road to national sovereignty and progress.
We can’t “wait and see what Trump does.” Let us push hard for a national conversation on the history and future of the promised industrial policy.
[1] For example, Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Trade Representative in the first Trump administration, identifies these historic American System advocates in his 2023 book, No Trade is Free. Trump himself has singled out President McKinley as an outstanding protectionist.
Can't wait for your next book to come out :). I do hope Trump stays true to his word, but it can't happen keeping the status quo in their present positions.
'Rebuilding the country’s manufacturing with modern capital-intensive, energy-intensive factories' is not 'industrial policy' or 'reindustrialization' in the sense that the percentage of jobs in manufacturing will substantially increase and in some way absorb the 2/3 being obsoleted by technology advance. On the contrary it is an inherent part of technology advance (automation) that contributes some markets and employment, but much reduced proportion from the previous industrial manufacturing era. That's a good thing but not enough, high productivity needs to be diffused more rapidly to the obsoleted majority. Manufacturing employment is as gone as agricultural employment was from the 1920's, and there is a social-political cost to a Laissez Faire Modernization policy that waits decades to raise productivity and secure new markets for the left behind majority. The Lighthizer-Sullivan 'balanced trade' paradigm is fool's gold that wont replicate the industrialization of the original US tariff regime, because it suppresses market feedback that drives productivity increase. Its necessary sister is a coerced high tariff trade bloc something like a Warsaw Pact, to provide the resources and markets lost to global economy. But the upshot at best is increasing lower productivity (relative to globally competitive domains) domains that employ a few a la pre Milei Argentina, surrendering global markets, and gradually atrophy productive capability, and slow innovation by restricting global exchange of science. A glimpse of accelerating diffusion is seen in China, although a much simpler situation, they have nascent state economic bodies that coordinate and enhance the performance of finance and production capital, and balance increasing automation, trade, and investment in foreign supply chain infrastructure. the US and EU, Akamatsu's lead geese, are stunned at new challenges their institutions cant manage, but have plenty of information (intelligent software) economic capacity to fund increase & modernization of state capacity. The Doge lopping off the domestic and foreign virtue-empathic governance bureaucracy is a wonderful contribution that frees up vast intellectual resources for gainful employment on the state capacity problem at hand.