A Message from Anton Chaitkin

I spoke with Matt Ehret of the Canadian Patriot podcast on the profound implications of the Trump circle’s apparent orientation to re-industrializing the USA.

I believe this interview was a uniquely moving and provocative discussion. View the video here .

The President and some close associates have attributed the U.S. rise to power to the “American System.” They point out that this was the protectionist industrial policy of U.S. economic nationalist statesmen Alexander Hamilton, Henry Clay, Abraham Lincoln and William McKinley.[1]

The administration would “make America great again” – and keep their working class voter base – by rebuilding the country’s manufacturing with modern capital-intensive, energy-intensive factories.

Following through on this commitment would bring earth-shaking positive consequences for peace, and for deep changes in the thinking of the American people.

My forthcoming book, Volume II of Who We Are, is the definitive history of America’s 19th century nationalists. They industrialized America and spread anti-imperial economics as the favored road to national sovereignty and progress.

We can’t “wait and see what Trump does.” Let us push hard for a national conversation on the history and future of the promised industrial policy.

[1] For example, Robert Lighthizer, U.S. Trade Representative in the first Trump administration, identifies these historic American System advocates in his 2023 book, No Trade is Free. Trump himself has singled out President McKinley as an outstanding protectionist.