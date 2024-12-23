A History Guide for American Nationalists

By Anton Chaitkin; Copyright Anton Chaitkin.

The American people await the incoming presidency with hopes and fears.

Supporters hope Donald Trump will avert nuclear war, stop censorship, and restore the economy.

Opponents fear he will destroy civilization.

The new President can meet the needs of the whole people only if he follows the historic path of American nationalism. From the very start, he has invoked this legacy by opposing the policies of Free Trade and permanent war.

The guiding principles for this path can be derived from the history of our country’s progress, our past success.

We will set forth, first, certain points of principle from that history, followed by a set of examples from our best past leadership.

Principles of Nationalism

These points should perhaps be taken as rules of the road, to replace the present “rules-based liberal international order” which gives us only war, poverty and chaos.

American nationalism and the imperial system are fundamentally opposed to each other. National interests contradict predatory imperial interests. “Globalism” is the current incarnation of imperialism.

Imperial intriguers seek to trap nations into fratricidal war – to divide and conquer.

Nationalists seek to improve living standards through increasing industrial and scientific capabilities. Growth of these powers is not limited by scarcity of natural resources; creative science always discovers new resources.

American nationalism is not “laissez-faire” and it is not socialism. The essence of self-government is the people’s right to have their elected government guide credit and trade into productive channels.

Industrial strength underlies military strength. National security depends on war avoidance. The friendship and support of other countries is to be gained by our participation in their improvement, instead of the present course of solely destructive intervention.

Nationalists promote national sovereignty and the rise of national power, for their own and other nations. Nationalists build civilization, imperialists hate civilization. Imperialists try to prevent other nations from rising, such as Lord Shelburne’s Britain sponsoring anarchists within France in the 1780s to weaken and bring down France, America’s ally; or such as Lord Palmerston’s Britain building the navy for the Confederacy in the 1860s to aid the slaveowners’ war against the USA; or such as Napoleon III’s France setting up their puppet government in Mexico, pressing on the USA during our Civil War.

Thus, if you sponsor anarchist insurrections (Syria) and split-offs (Uyghurs and Taiwan), if you surround Russia with NATO arms, if you intrigue with African insurrections, then you are an imperialist, fighting against national sovereignty all around the world, and you are submitting yourself to the Anglo-American power that destroys your national sovereignty. Anglo-American globalism is the deadliest enemy of American nationalism.

The United States Constitution is the original model for modern national sovereignty. Its elections and other freedoms may prove superior to communist or other autocratic governments, if it is tried out again! Permanent war --undeclared, covert, built on lies and censorship -- is an alien form of government, known as imperialism. Why pretend to look for wasteful government spending to cut, if you avert your eyes from permanent war? Our Constitution was designed to promote our national strength, to build our industry and infrastructure. If other nations rise while America sinks, war will only take away our birthright of freedom, and bring nuclear devastation. To survive, build America, compete, and cooperate with all nations.

Examples of Successful Nationalist Leadership

President George Washington founded American nationalism with protectionist economics, and with U.S. neutrality abroad. Oligarchs of Virginia and Boston resented Washington’s nationalism. He warned against attachment or hostility to any particular foreign countries. Americans today repudiate Washington by abnormal attachment to two nations: Britain, based on Anglo-Saxon racialism and hatred of the ideals of the American Revolution; and Israel, based on imperialist manipulation and “end-times” distortion of Christianity and Judaism. The imperial faction manipulates our blind hostility to China, Russia, Iran and other nations, trapping us into the escalating devastation of global war.

President John Quincy Adams and statesman Henry Clay steered U.S. industrialization and opposed the war on Mexico as a slaveowners’ fraud. Adams warned against going abroad to seek “monsters to destroy” in the false name of democracy. Slaveowners concocted a fake nationalist movement called Young America, which sought to build a slave empire.

President Abraham Lincoln devised our rapid industrialization through protective tariffs, federal credit and great national projects. Lincoln befriended Mexico and China, shunning the looters’ model of Britain and the slaveowners. Lincoln’s friends aided the rapid progress of Japan, Germany and Russia, modeled on our own advances.

President William McKinley fought for protective tariffs, teaching that the British empire wanted free trade so its cheap labor system could wreck the USA. McKinley planned the mutual development of the U.S. and Russia, and the U.S. and Latin America. The imperial faction foisted on him a predatory war versus Spain, a virtual coup d’etat ending in his assassination.

President Warren Harding put through protective tariffs for factories and farms, and better conditions (shorter hours) for labor. He urged civil rights for African Americans, and he freed political prisoners. Harding refused to submit the United States to dictation from the globalists’ League of Nations, which he denounced as an attempt at super-government.

President Franklin Roosevelt put U.S. economic interests first. He exited from the imperial gold system. He simultaneously protected industry, farmers and labor. He developed America’s electricity. FDR insisted that friendship between the USA, Russia and China must replace the imperial system, bring peace, and develop all nations together.

President John F. Kennedy aided industry with tax credits for research and development. He directed hydroelectric and flood control projects at home and in Africa. He reorganized the International Atomic Energy Agency for cooperation in nuclear energy projects, while pulling back from the nuclear arms race. He built our fundamental national strength with the ambitious space program.

Note: The 18th and 19th century portions of this history are fully developed in my series, Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy. Volume One (1750s to 1850s) is available from Amazon, paperback and Kindle editions. Volume Two (1830s to 1890s) has a new publication target date of January 25, 2025.

You may contact me at info@antonchaitkin.com.

