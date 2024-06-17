A Happy Announcement from Anton Chaitkin

I have completed the writing of Volume Two of my planned three-part series, Who We Are: America’s Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy.

Who We Are is intended as a way to deeply appeal to Americans to see the precious heritage of our nation, and to understand how the Anglo-American enemies of civilization have usurped power over America.

And foreigners also have a special responsibility to make this same appeal to Americans, that we should realize that we are far better than what our country is doing now, and to shake off the yoke of these cynical killers.

That usurping Anglo-American faction has always been the enemy of the USA and the opponent of our advancement. They do not represent American genius, they fear it.

They are the faction that killed our presidents, Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley and JFK, each of whom was in his own way moving against the British Empire model for the world.

Nation-builders are always allies of other nations’ progress – nation-builders are not genocidalists.

Our nation, and our civilization, have built up the means by which the human race could flourish and be happy. We have to know the Good if we are to defeat evil.

I will need funds for a very big editing and production job to get this volume finished and published later this year.

So, I appeal to you to become a paid subscriber at at least $5 a month, and if possible be a “Founder” at a higher level.

To encourage the support that I urgently need now, I am releasing the final two draft (pre-publication, unedited) chapters of Volume Two for you to read.

This starts with Chapter 11: “Edison and the Promise of Universal Progress”, which will be posted in two parts, June 17 and June 24.

Then will come the final chapter, Chapter 12, “America and the World”, which will be posted in two parts, July 1 and July 8.

